Illegal madrasa demolished in Amethi

The district administration in Amethi demolished a madrasa constructed illegally on land meant for a pasture, on Monday.

The madrasa, in village Gujar Tola along the Tanda-Banda national highway, in Gauriganj area, was demolished at around 5am in the presence of a large contingent of police. It had been in operation since 2009 and a case was going on in a local court.

However, no academic work was being carried out from the building for the last two years.

“After orders of the court, the madrasa was demolished. It was constructed illegally on land meant for a pasture,” said Rakesh Kumar Mishra, district magistrate, Amethi. The Amethi administration has also imposed a fine of ₹2.24 lakh on the owner of the madrasa.

The Yogi Aditynath government has ordered a survey (now underway) of unrecognised madrasas to gather information on the number of teachers, curriculum, basic facilities available there and their affiliation with any non-government organisations. The government is also probing the financial sources of these madrasas.