Illegal migrants strain on health, edu and employment sectors, says Dhankhar

LUCKNOW Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday raised concerns over the presence of illegal migrants in the country and called for immediate action to safeguard the nation’s interests, urging citizens, especially the youth, to take a firm stand against individuals involved in anti-national activities. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged the government to take decisive steps to neutralise forces that are working to weaken the nation’s fabric, highlighting that these issues could undermine India’s progress if left unchecked. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“This is a matter of grave concern, as they are now seeking to influence electoral processes. Across the globe, developed nations are addressing such issues, and India, too, must act swiftly for its stability and dignity,” he said addressing the 76th foundation day celebrations of Uttar Pradesh. The occasion was also graced by UP governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The V-P emphasized that India is currently facing numerous challenges due to the influx of illegal migrants, particularly in terms of strain on essential sectors such as healthcare, education, and employment.

He urged the government to take decisive steps to neutralise forces that are working to weaken the nation’s fabric, highlighting that these issues could undermine India’s progress if left unchecked.

Dhankhar also pointed out the critical role of the youth in combating these challenges. He urged them to use their power and influence to effectively counter such threats to the country’s sovereignty.

Highlighting UP’s contribution to India’s development, Dhankhar said, “Uttar Pradesh, once overshadowed economically, is now the second largest contributor to India’s economy. I have no doubt that it will secure the top position in the near future, emerging as a state of entrepreneurs.” Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of “vocal for local,” he said, “The state is brimming with local business potential. I have witnessed its vibrant entrepreneurial spirit during my visits to Noida and other regions.”

“UP is a shining example of transformation and progress, inspiring the nation toward its goal of becoming a global powerhouse,” he added.

The V-P also called for reducing imports and enhancing domestic production. “It is painful to see India importing goods such as candles, furniture, carpets, and electronics, which could be easily manufactured locally. Every Indian must resolve to avoid foreign-made products when local alternatives are available. This will strengthen our foreign exchange reserves, create employment, and encourage entrepreneurship,” he said.

“Employment opportunities for the youth are increasing, but their focus needs to go beyond government jobs. Transformative change requires an entrepreneurial mindset,” he said.

Dhankhar announced that he would visit the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with his family on February 1, in response to an invitation from the UP chief minister.

He asked residents to instill a feeling of nationalism by saying that no benefit or temptation should outweigh the national duty. “We must resolve to prioritise Indian identity and self-reliance in every aspect of life,” he emphasised.