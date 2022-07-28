Illegal water connections: Jal Sansthan pipeline breached, 2 deaths, 200 diarrhoea cases reported in Lucknow
After the investigations into the spread of diarrhoea in Fatehpur village in Aliganj, it was found that the pipeline of the Jal Sansthan was breached at many places by residents taking illegal water connections. They never cared to connect the pipeline properly but tried to close breaches in the pipeline by tying polythene. As a result, sewer water adulterated the water at many places.
Notices have been served to 254 residents for breaching the pipeline, said GM Jal Sansthan Ram Kailash.
He said, “Another fact which came to light was that houses which took illegal connections were running illegal hostels in which 25 to 30 students were living in just three halls. All these students were using that water without knowing that it was contaminated.”
However, all these connections are cut off and the residents have been asked to take proper connections which would be provided by the expert plumbers of Jal Sansthan.
More than 200 people took ill and two died because of diarrhoea in the Aliganj area.
Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “Now the diarrhoea has spread in Vikas Nagar. There too, the Jal Sansthan should look for breached pipelines. They should also look where the line is crossing near drains or a sewer.
“Safe water supply is the responsibility of Jal Sansthan and detection of any breach in the continuity of the pipeline is also the responsibility of Jal Sansthan. They cannot escape by blaming residents for cutting the pipelines”.
Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh has taken a serious note of the spread of diarrhoea in Aliganj and Vikas Nagar. He has directed the Jal Sansthan to test water quality twice a day while the Jal Nigam has been directed to check the quality of water tanks and pipelines at various places.
He also directed the Jal Sansthan to start a drive against illegal connections, which should be regularised and any breach threatening the health of residents should be repaired.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
