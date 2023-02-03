‘I’m happy a debate is on’, says SP leader Swami Maurya on Ramcharitmanas remark

Swami Prasad Maurya, one of the newly appointed national general secretaries of Uttar Pradesh’s main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), courted a controversy after flagging some verses in the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas as “anti-backward and anti-women”.

In this interview, Maurya, 69, speaks about the controversy and says he won’t budge from his stand. Excerpts:

Q: What are you actually opposing and what are you seeking?

A: I am not against any religion. I am not against Lord Ram. I am, however, against certain verses in the Ramcharitmanas. What prompted Baba Tulsidas to write thus, back in those ages, isn’t important. The important thing is that today we need to ensure respect for women and for over 600 Dalit subcastes, and for that if we have to repeal a few verses, we must. I am not against any God, but the self-proclaimed torchbearers of religion have linked it with religion and hence I ask, if insulting women, backwards, Dalits is religion?

Q: OBCs are Hindus, too, and believe in the same book whose verses you are opposing?

A: Agreed. But, are the backwards, dalits and tribals, Hindus only for seeking votes? I have no problem in them being Hindus. But, are they not entitled to respect after they cast their vote?

Q: Two days after you flagged the comment on the Hindu holy book, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav elevated you to the post of national general secretary. Have been rewarded by the party for your remarks?

A: The reconstitution of the party’s national body was due. I am not the only general secretary; others have been named too. So, I think seeing a connection between the two isn’t correct.

Q: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has questioned the interpretation that has led you to believe that backwards and women were referred to in a derogatory way in the religious book.

A: Yogiji is the chief minister and the head priest of a revered Mutt. So, I won’t comment on his statement. But, I am not illiterate either and my Hindi knowledge is as good as any.

Q: When in the BSP, you had made the Gauri-Ganesha remark and now in the Samajwadi Party, you have flagged the backward-dalit issue by finding flaws with some religious verses.But, when you were in the BJP, you remained quiet for five years.

A: If you remember the Gauri-Ganesha remarks, all that I had said then was how can images carved out of cow dung be treated as Gauri-Ganesha? As for the political messaging, I have always been a votary of social justice and have continued to raise my voice for the poor, backwards and Dalits and will continue to do so. I will always talk of “samman, swabhimaan (honour, respect).”

Q: What next?

A: I am happy that a debate is now on across the country on the points flagged by me. From TV studios and newspaper offices, to boardrooms and educational institutes, the issue is being discussed. I want people to think and if this debate continues, it will definitely lead to a churning and yield some positive results. On my part, I will continue to strive for a positive change. No going back on this.

