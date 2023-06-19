Parts of U.P. to get heat respite from Tuesday: Met

There will be some respite from the prevailing heat wave conditions from Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in districts of Etawah, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and adjoining areas for two days.

For representation only

It has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning with strong winds (30-40 kmph) over 24 districts. These include Banda, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Mathura, Etah, Agra, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and adjoining areas

Several districts of the state, particularly in East UP, remained in the grip of heatwave for a good 10 days. Now, the state has started experiencing little rain from Monday. Agra recorded 11.2 mm, Jhansi 11 mm, Meerut 2.1 mm and Fursatganj 1.2 mm. Noida and a few pockets in Lucknow also experienced a light drizzle this afternoon.

While some parts of Delhi NCR region like Noida experienced rainfall, most parts of East UP still continues to be in the grip of a heatwave. Even the night temperature is significantly above normal in many districts like Ballia, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and a few others.

The heat wave is very likely to prevail in 13 districts of UP including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jaunpur and adjoining areas on Tuesday, said Mohd Danish, Lucknow Met in-charge.

According to the IMD, conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon over some more parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh during the next 2-3 days.

