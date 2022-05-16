Importance of radio technologists discussed at SGPGI, Lucknow meet
Gallbladder cancer, where the disease spreads to the liver isn’t curable but radiological intervention technique called percutaneous transhepatic biliary drainage (PTBD) is proving effective in providing relief in last days of a patients’ life.
Radio technologists have an important role to play in this technique, said experts at the fourth tech aspire master class organised by the radiology department of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Sunday.
The CME was organised to upgrade knowledge of technologists who have to perform tricky tests and imaging.
Professor Rajnikant and technologist Devashhish Chakravorti said, “the patient’s serum creatinine, blood clotting time, complete details of the patient are prepared by the technologist in advance.”
In gall bladder cancer, the disease, on occasions, spreads to the liver, they said. “This leads to jaundice as the hepatic duct closes down. There is loss of appetite, itching in the body, fever, and pain. Through PTBT, ultrasound and doppler test are done together to open the bile duct and blood vessels,” they added.
“The guide wire is inserted into the bile duct (as seen on ultrasound) and bile is expelled through catheter after inflating the bile duct with a dilator. After the jaundice subsides, stents are put in the bile duct, due to which the bile goes to the small intestine. The catheter is then removed,” they explained.
After reducing this problem, the patient is sent for radiotherapy. This reduces the discomfort of the patient and increases life span, the experts noted.
Professor Archana Gupta said, “Technologists have an important role in diagnosis of disease through radio imaging. If the image is good, then the radiologist will be able to give a perfect report and the disease will be detected properly.”
Special precautions should be taken while doing CT scan or ultrasound on pregnant women, said professor Gupta.
“If a woman is four months pregnant, the technologist has to take special care. The patient’s abdomen has to be covered fully so that the radiation does not affect the fetus,” she said and added that the role of technologists is crucial in ensuring safety of the fetus and mother during ultra sound and scanning.
Technologist Saroj Verma, the event organiser, said more than 250 technologists from Nepal, Bihar, Jharkhand and other states participated in the programme.
-
Sirsa man held with 5-gram heroin in Mohali
Station house officer of Phase-8 police station, Ajitesh Kaushal, said they had earlier arrested a also a resident of Sirsa, drug peddler Mukesh Kumar, who told them that Vijay Verma helped him procure 55-gram heroin. On Saturday, police received information that Vijay is in Mohali and arrested him. Police said that Vijay will be interrogated regarding the supply line of the drugs and those involved with him.
-
Five men feared drowned in Western Jamuna Canal in Yamunanagar
Five men are feared drowned in the Western Jamuna Canal in Buria region of Yamunanagar on Sunday, after a group of 10 men were allegedly threatened and forced by an anti-group to jump into the river to save their lives. All of them had gone to the river for swimming when a group of 30 armed men arrived to allegedly take revenge over some old enmity, one of the survivors Sahil said.
-
‘Majority of bipolar disorder cases remain untreated in India’
Senior consultant psychiatrist from Kolkata Dr Bhaskar Mukherjee on Sunday said that bipolar disorder is long term illness, consisting of recurrent episodes of either depression or mania. About 1 in 150 persons in India suffer from bipolar disorder but 70% of them remain untreated, hDr Mukherjeesaid. The theme of the CME was “Bipolar Disorder: Recent Updates”. The CME was inaugurated by chief guest justice Ajit Kumar of Allahabad High Court of judicature.
-
Haryana Police alert people on fake unpaid electricity bills messages
The Haryana Police on Sunday issued an advisory asking citizens not to share any information on text messages being sent to them regarding unpaid electricity bills. Cautioning people to be aware of such scammers, police said a latest trend of cybercrime has come to fore in which cyber fraudsters have started duping people in the name of unpaid electricity bill. Police advised people to remain careful and not fall into the trap of such scammers.
-
Panchayat polls to held in August or September: Dushyant
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Singh Chautala on Sunday said panchayat raj polls are likely to be held in August or September. Addressing a gathering at Makrauli village in Rohtak, Dushyant said the Punjab and Haryana high court has lifted the stay on panchayat polls and elections are likely to be conducted in August or September.
