In a first, public skating rink to come up under Lko’s Mithaiwala crossing flyover

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is transforming the space beneath the Mithaiwala Crossing flyover in Gomti Nagar’s Vivek Khand into a public skating rink. The initiative aims to convert an underutilised patch of land into a vibrant community space, offering children and families a safe, open-air venue for sports and leisure. Skating rink being developed by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation under the Mithaiwala crossing flyover in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow on Sunday, June 01, 2025. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Most of the work on the new facility, the first of its kind in the locality, has already been completed, officials said on Sunday. Several flyovers in the city have empty or encroached spaces beneath them, which could similarly be cleaned up and developed into public spaces for community use, according to the official.

Spread across 350 square feet, the area was previously used as an informal dumping ground. It has now been transformed with tiling, railings, and fresh paintwork, all part of the LMC’s ₹20 lakh investment into reclaiming urban spaces for public use. Another ₹10 lakh worth of work, including the laying of the actual skating pitch, remains pending, executive engineer Atul Mishra, who is overseeing the project, said. Mishra said that this is the first such facility being made in the city, which would benefit the residents and other area residents.

“We have used funds earmarked for this specific purpose. Railings have been put up to prevent waste dumping, which was a persistent problem here,” Mishra said. He added that the final stretch of work would be completed soon after the remaining funds are cleared.

According to Mishra, the initiative is part of a broader push by the LMC to convert underutilised spaces beneath flyovers into community-friendly zones. “This land had been lying neglected for years. Now it will serve a new purpose,” Mishra said.

The LMC also plans to set up a parking area across the road from the rink, near the closed railway crossing. This is expected to facilitate smoother access for visitors and reduce traffic disruptions in the vicinity.

Once completed, the municipal body may hand over the rink’s daily operations and upkeep to a private agency. If the initiative receives public support, officials said similar skating facilities could be replicated under other flyovers across the city.

“This is one of our dream projects,” Mishra said. “We believe such spaces can contribute to both recreation and cleanliness.”

However, residents and civic activists have raised safety concerns about the location. Since the skating rink is situated directly at Mithaiwala Crossing, a busy intersection, parents are worried about the safety of children using the space. “The effort is commendable, but the LMC must ensure that the crossing is made safer. Without proper traffic control measures, this could become a hazard for kids,” said Pawan Singh, a resident of Vivek Khand.