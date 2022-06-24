In a first, sessions court decides case via plea bargaining in Uttar Pradesh
The Pratapgarh district and sessions judge on Friday ordered to release a person on six months’ probation in the first-ever case decided through plea bargaining by a sessions court in Uttar Pradesh.
Plea bargaining under section 265B of the Criminal Procedure Code is a negotiation between the accused and the applicant where the accused agrees to plead guilty in exchange for certain concessions by the prosecution.
“This is the first case decided through plea bargaining by a sessions court in the state,” said Yogesh Sharma, district government counsel, Pratapgarh.
District and sessions judge, Pratapgarh, Sanjay Shanker Pandey ordered to release Anand Vardhan Pandey on six months’ probation.
Anand Vardhan was facing charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 308 related to attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder, an offence for which three-year jail term is prescribed.
THE CASE
The main accused in the incident, Anand Vardhan Pandey of Lalganj area in Pratapgarh on October 19, 2012, destroyed the thatched roof of his brother Rajesh Kumar Pandey’s house and severely injured his son, Sandeep, leaving him unconscious.
The Lalganj police lodged an FIR against Anand Vardhan Pandey and his son on the same day under several sections of the IPC, including 308.
After a charge sheet was filed, the lower court transferred the case to the district and sessions court on October 25, 2017 as section 308 of the IPC was imposed on the accused, which comes under the jurisdiction of the sessions court.
Sharma and advocate Bikram Singh represented the state government in court.
“The accused and the applicant are brothers. The accused injured his nephew (brother’s son). However, during trial of the case, relations between the two families became cordial and the accused also accepted his guilt,” Sharma said.
The accused filed an application in court, accepting his crime and the prosecution also submitted an application in court, requesting to drop all charges (against accused).
“The court convened a meeting between both the parties. After the court was satisfied that the accused had not accepted his crime under any pressure, it sought application under section 265B of the CrPC (plea bargaining) from the accused,” Sharma said.
“Accepting the plea-bargaining application of the accused (Anand Vardhan Pandey), the court today (Friday) ordered to release him on six months’ probation,” he added.
The court also directed the accused to appear before the district probation officer within a week and submit a personal affidavit of ₹10,000 and two sureties of ₹10,000 each.
“After six months, if the district probation officer finds that relationship between the two families is cordial, then all charges against the accused will be dropped,” Sharma said.
Students of Class 1-12 to have 100 per cent syllabus
The education department, on Friday, issued a government resolution stating, that for the academic year 2022-23, 100 per cent syllabus for Class 1 to Class 12 will be implemented. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the last two years, 25 per cent syllabus was slashed as classes were conducted online. However, now offline classes have resumed. Education officials said in the last two years, the syllabus was slashed as classes were held online for students.
CoEP bestowed ‘Unitary Technological Public University’ status by state govt
After trying for the past many years, the College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) has finally got 'Unitary Technological Public University' status from the Maharashtra government. While the official notification was issued on June 21, an announcement to this effect was made on Friday by state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant. Ever since the CoEP was granted autonomy in 2003-04, it has been trying to get the said status.
Passengers miffed with food counters inside waiting rooms at Pune railway station
While there are different kinds of waiting rooms for passengers to wait, rest or refresh at platform number one of Pune railway station, huge food counters that have not even started functioning have been installed in these waiting rooms since the past several days, causing great inconvenience to passengers. Especially, female passengers are now complaining that they have no privacy left.
Tourists violating safety precautions in Bhor taluka to face action
With people making a beeline for tourist spots, forts and treks during the rainy season, the Pune district administration has taken steps to check unfortunate incidents involving visitors to these places. The administration has started awareness campaigns and will take action against those found flouting safety norms at tourist spots and forts in Bhor taluka.
Sangrur LS bypoll: CM Mann’s segment Dhuri led with 48.3% turnout
At 48.3%, Dhuri — represented by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann — recorded the highest turnout among the nine assembly segments under the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, which went to the polls on Thursday. Malerkotla was placed second with 47.7% polling and Sunam came third with 47.2%, while Barnala lagged behind with 41.4% turnout, the final figures for the byelection released on Friday revealed. Among the 50 transgender voters, only nine exercised their right.
