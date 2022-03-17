In Gorakhpur: Yogi packs his Holi message with social harmony appeal

After becoming first chief minister in Uttar Pradesh to win consecutive terms, Yogi Adityanath arrived in Gorakhpur on Thursday, where he, spoke of his party’s pro-poor focus and said the focus of his 2.0 government would be to make UP the country’s number one economy.

He also urged the people to respect each other’s sentiments on Holi.

“UP is now aspiring to be the country’s top economy. As we set newer benchmarks in development, let us also remember to respect each other’s sentiments. If someone doesn’t like to be smeared with colors, then respect that sentiment. May be that person has a medical issue, may he have some family issue. Play colors only with those who are comfortable with it,” Adityanath said.

“This is a festival that transcends class, caste or regional boundaries. It is a festival of social harmony. Would anyone be able to tell anyone’s caste in this riot of colors,” he said while speaking at the Holika Dahan festival on Thursday.

“The win is not simply a mandate for rule for another five years. It is also an endorsement of party’s sabka saath, sabka vikas philosophy,” Adityanath said.

“This win of ours proved that truth always triumphs. This is a mandate for continuance of sabka saath, sabka vikas,” he said while thanking the voters of Gorakhpur for helping the party win all 9 assembly seats in Gorakhpur district, a first. The BJP also won 27 of the 28 seats in and around Gorakhpur.

“I have been a part of Holi festivities here for ages but last two years Covid played spoilsport. Yet, our Covid management has set newer models. We are a party and a government that cares for people,” he said.

Adityanath, who is also the head priest of the Gorakhpur’s Gorakhnath Mutt or Peeth, the highest seat of the Nath-Aghori order, will also lead a Holi procession on Saturday, one that he has been leading annually since 1996 and which gives the message of ‘samarasta (harmony)’.

Over the last two years, this tradition of the Holi procession was temporarily halted, due to the Covid surge. But this year, with the decline of Covid cases coinciding with BJP’s spectacular win in UP, would result in a grand Holi celebration in Gorakhpur, party leaders said.

“Samarasta or harmony is an integral part of the Gorakhnath or Goraksh Peeth legacy and the Holi procession in which Yogi ji moves around in an open vehicle, also gives a message against caste bias or any other bias or shortcomings in the society,” said Irshad Ilmi, a political observer.

“This Holi procession dates back to 1944 when RSS stalwart Nanaji Deshmukh had started this. Ever since this procession is an integral part of the Gorakhnath Mutt’s Holi celebrations. While travelling in an open vehicle, Yogi ji is welcomed with flower shower by the masses which includes people from all castes and communities. Yogi ji responds to these greetings and this year of course, this would have an additional flavor,” he added.

On February 10, the BJP, propelled by the ‘M-Y (Modi-Yogi)’ factor, won a spectacular second consecutive term in the state, winning 255 seats and its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad party winning on 18 other seats.

This is the first time that any chief minister in UP has won consecutive terms and since 1985 this is the first time that a party in power has been voted back to power.

Adityanath who has been attending core committee meetings in Lucknow and Delhi to decide the various aspects of government formation will remain in Gorakhpur for three days.

In a couple of days after Holi, he is expected to be chosen as the leader of the BJP legislative party, before being formally invited by the governor Anandiben Patel to form the government.

A five-term Lok Sabha MP, Yogi also won his first-ever assembly election this time with over a lakh vote from Gorakhpur.

