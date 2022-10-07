Home / Cities / Lucknow News / In highest 1-day spike, 42 new dengue cases surface in Lucknow

In highest 1-day spike, 42 new dengue cases surface in Lucknow

Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:36 AM IST

This year, the state capital has recorded over 260 dengue cases. A majority of them have been reported after September 1.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

In the highest one-day spike this year, Lucknow recorded 42 fresh dengue cases on Thursday. Patients who tested positive for dengue were from Indira Nagar, Gomti Nagar, Aliganj, Jankipuram, Chinhat, and Aishbagh areas. All of them are recovering at home, said officials.

Meanwhile, notices were served to four city residents after conditions conducive to mosquito breeding was found on the premises. “A total of 42 new dengue cases were reported from different parts of the city... Also, notices were served at four places where stagnant water was spotted by our survey teams. We surveyed a total of 250 homes during the day,” said a press statement from the district malaria officer (DMO).

Dr Manoj Agarwal, chief medical officer (CMO), Lucknow, said, “Anti-larvae spray was conducted at houses of the patients along with 50 other houses in the periphery. We urge people to wear full sleeve clothes and use mosquito nets.”

Speaking on the rise in the number of cases, Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors, said, “It has been raining in Lucknow for the past two days. As the weather gets clear and the temperature rises, mosquito breeding will become more conducive at places with stagnant water. Therefore, each individual should act responsibly and remove stagnant water from their home. This is the best way to avoid a mosquito bite, which leads to dengue.”

This year, the state capital has recorded over 260 dengue cases. A majority of them have been reported after September 1.

Friday, October 07, 2022
