In Lucknow, proposed bridges, flyovers will change city skyline

If the proposals pertaining to construction of bridges, overbridges, elevated road and flyovers at around 14 places across the city get nod and funds released for them, the city skyline will see a marked change in days to come. The state public works department (PWD) has made these proposals to improve traffic system of the state capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among them are Pant Nagar bridge (69-metre), Gaughat bridge (804.05-metre), Duggaur bridge (181.13- metre), Mari Mata Mandir bridge (64-metre), Anoopganj overbridge (819.33 metre), Mohanlalganj overbridge (894.3-metre). Besides, 892.87-metre-long flyover at Telibagh, Vikramaditya Marg overbridge (648.35-metre), 8.2-km long elevated road over Haider canal and 350-metre long Ahimamau–Arjunganj bridge are also proposed.

Likewise, overbridges are also proposed at Kesri Khera, Malihabad, Harauni, Bharwara crossing. According to officials of UP State Bridge Corporation, the proposed overbridges will be constructed with the permission of railways and the state government. The project report of ₹160 crore had been sent to the government for approval, they said.

PK Pandey, chief project manager, UP State Bridge Corporation, said, “Bharwara railway crossing is closed 40-45 times a day. This causes big traffic jams and that’s why a 900-metre-long overbridge is proposed with the cost of ₹59 crore. The overbridge will connect Gomti Nagar extension areas with main Gomti Nagar. This will benefit residents of Kharagapur, Laulai, Chota Bharwara and Hasemau.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The proposed Kesri Khera overbridge on Lucknow-Kanpur rail section would be 965.24- metre long. It will cost ₹48.95 crore. Around one lakh population living around Kesri Khera would benefit from the overbridge,” he added. The overbridge proposed between Malihabad-Dilawar Nagar station would be 793.47-metre long and would cost around ₹38.34 crore. It will benefit over 2 lakh population.

The proposed overbridge on Harauni-Jaitipur section on Bani Mohan road would be 841-metre long. The estimated cost of overbridge is ₹43.89 crore. Around three lakh population of the area would be benefited from this overbridge.