In new avatar, Hazratganj must not lose its soul: Stakeholders

Even as Hazratganj, the heart of Lucknow, is once again gearing up for a makeover, local stakeholders are keen on preserving the charm and character that make “Ganjing” a way of life. Hazratganj underwent a major restoration in 2010 through a unique collaboration between the government, private sector, and the public. (FILE PHOTO)

The iconic stretch, which has seen constant evolution and is often referred to as the “living room of Lucknow,” will soon see a fresh coat of paint. Vinod Punjabi, spokesperson for the Hazratganj Traders Association, confirmed the new colour scheme.

“The colour code of Hazratganj is set to change,” he said.

“From the current lemon walls with pink borders, the new look will feature light peach walls with walnut brown borders. However, the signage colours are still under discussion. While we prefer continuing with the existing black and white signage, the administration is exploring other options. A final decision is expected soon,” he said.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has once again consulted architect Ashish Srivastava, who led the previous renovation in 2010–11 along with Naser Munji. Srivastava emphasised that the spirit of Ganjing — the act of leisurely walking through the area — must remain intact.

“Ganj is not just a commercial hub. It’s a civic and cultural space where the city’s past and present coexist,” he said. “From pensioners entering the DRM office to schoolchildren walking to Cathedral or St Francis, Ganj captures a full spectrum of urban life. We want to ensure that magic isn’t lost.”

Srivastava also noted the setbacks faced during the construction of the Lucknow Metro, when many green spaces and civic infrastructures were disrupted.

“Sewer lines, water connections, and green areas that were part of the earlier beautification were damaged. Now, we aim to restore them,” he added.

“Hazratganj, the iconic one-kilometre stretch in the heart of Lucknow, holds a unique charm that has fascinated people from across the world. It embodies the legacy of Lucknow’s rich culture and history, encouraging present generations to preserve and share it far and wide,” said Chanderprakash, whose family has been connected to this landmark since the 1930s, reflecting this deep-rooted pride and emotional bond when Universal Book sellers came up.

“It is a matter of joy that the administration is paving the way for another facelift and infrastructure rejuvenation and we will soon see a more contemporary and more relevant Ganj which will continue to fascinate the GenNext,” he added.

Hazratganj underwent a major restoration in 2010 through a unique collaboration between the government, private sector, and the public. Noted poet Sarvesh Asthana described Ganj as a place “where leisure meets legacy.”

“Before malls and multiplexes, people came here simply to walk. Lovers, retired officers, students — all would gather, not for errands, but for conversations, reflection, and connection. Ganj taught us how to pause,” he said.

He reminisced about a time when intellectuals and scholars spent hours at Ram Advani Booksellers or the British Library, and when debates unfolded outside Capoor’s Hotel.

“Today, as we talk about uniform signage and footpaths, my only request is that we preserve this spirit — so that Ganjing never dies,” he added.

Bishop Gerald John Mathias of Catholic Diocese of Lucknow said, “ Hazratganj is more than just a bustling shopping place—it is a place where faith, history, and identity quietly converge. Landmarks like St. Francis’ College and the Cathedral Church and School serve not only as longstanding educational institutions but as custodians of the area’s rich heritage.”