Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / In UP, gangster's daughter found dead during raid, crowd alleges assault by cop
lucknow news

In UP, gangster's daughter found dead during raid, crowd alleges assault by cop

The incident has led to protests against police officials by the local villagers near the residence of Kanhaiya Yadav. Samajwadi Party leaders and workers have also reached the spot and joined the protest
UP police officials at the house of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav in Chandauli.(Twitter/ANI)
Published on May 02, 2022 08:02 AM IST
ANI | ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Protests erupted after the daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead following a police raid at his house in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. The crowd alleged that the girl Nisha was allegedly thrashed by a police officer.

"Nisha, daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead in her house. The deceased was allegedly thrashed by the SHO of Saiyyedraja police station after which she died," Varanasi district magistrate Sanjeev Singh said.

The younger daughter of the gangster was also allegedly thrashed and has suffered serious injuries. She is currently undergoing treatment, the DM added.

"The SHO was suspended and the process is underway to lodge FIR on getting a complaint from the family of the deceased," he added.

RELATED STORIES

“A video was viral in which a woman died. Police reached suspect Kanhaiya Yadav's house; he wasn't found. Probe underway; prima facie suicide, we're awaiting post mortem report. Sufficient police deployed,” Chandauli SP Ankur Agarwal told ANI.

The incident has led to protests against police officials by the local villagers near the residence of Kanhaiya Yadav. Samajwadi Party leaders and workers have also reached the spot and joined the protest.

"Police went to the house of Kanhaiya Yadav. He was not there. Then they assaulted his daughters. The elder one has died while the younger one is admitted in the hospital," said SP leader Prabhu Narayan Singh Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
chandauli
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP