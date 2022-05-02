In UP, gangster's daughter found dead during raid, crowd alleges assault by cop

Protests erupted after the daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead following a police raid at his house in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. The crowd alleged that the girl Nisha was allegedly thrashed by a police officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Nisha, daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead in her house. The deceased was allegedly thrashed by the SHO of Saiyyedraja police station after which she died," Varanasi district magistrate Sanjeev Singh said.

The younger daughter of the gangster was also allegedly thrashed and has suffered serious injuries. She is currently undergoing treatment, the DM added.

"The SHO was suspended and the process is underway to lodge FIR on getting a complaint from the family of the deceased," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A video was viral in which a woman died. Police reached suspect Kanhaiya Yadav's house; he wasn't found. Probe underway; prima facie suicide, we're awaiting post mortem report. Sufficient police deployed,” Chandauli SP Ankur Agarwal told ANI.

The incident has led to protests against police officials by the local villagers near the residence of Kanhaiya Yadav. Samajwadi Party leaders and workers have also reached the spot and joined the protest.

"Police went to the house of Kanhaiya Yadav. He was not there. Then they assaulted his daughters. The elder one has died while the younger one is admitted in the hospital," said SP leader Prabhu Narayan Singh Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail