Increase in applications for registration of new projects: UP RERA
LUCKNOW The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has received 125 applications for registration of new projects, from January till June this year. Around 66% of these are from non-NCR districts and 34% from the NCR region, said authorities.
As compared to the corresponding period last year, UP RERA recorded 25% hike in applications for registration of new projects. Around 75% of the applications are of residential category. The remaining are for commercial and mixed-land used projects, said RERA officials.
In the new projects, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Agra, and Mathura are most favoured destinations for developers in non-NCR districts.
“More project registration in non-NCR districts indicated a growing demand for housing units as well as growth of real estate sector across the state,” said UP RERA authorities.
At present, more than 3,200 real estate projects are registered across the state. According to the regulatory body, applications have been received from Amroha, Shahjahanpur, Gonda, Bahraich, Sultanpur, Firozabad and Lalitpur districts for new projects.
In NCR, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad and Meerut are favoured destinations for developers.
Based on the information provided by promoters, UP RERA reviews the projects and issues necessary guidelines to promoters to ensure time- bound construction in the interest of home buyers. Once the approved information is uploaded on the website, it is not possible to change the original plan without prior approval of the RERA.
-
Amid turmoil, LIP councillors stare at uncertain future ahead of Ludhiana MC elections
With the municipal elections expected to be held by the end of the year, Lok Insaaf Party councillors in Ludhiana are staring at political oblivion as the party has taken a serious hit after the defeat of the Bains brothers in the assembly elections and subsequent arrest of LIP chief Simarjeet Singh Bains in an alleged rape case.
-
Ludhiana: Woman ends life, husband, in-laws booked for abetment to suicide
The local Government Railway Police have booked a man, his mother and sister for abetment to suicide after his 36-year-old wife had ended her life by jumping in front of a train in Sahnewal on July 14. GRP earlier had initiated inquest proceedings in the case after the victim was identified by her husband. Later, the driver of the train had told police that the woman had committed suicide and it was not an accident.
-
In search of a life-saving stem-cell donor
Pune-born Singapore resident Melissa Nazareth has spent the last year trying to find a matched stem-cell donor, which is the only way to cure myeloid leukaemia (a blood cancer) she was diagnosed with last year. Her struggle is echoed by thousands of Indians diagnosed with various life-threatening blood disorders looking for a match on India's growing, but grossly insufficient, donor database. This is where India's largest unrelated blood stem cell donor registry, Datri, comes in.
-
BEST bus drivers go on flash strike, passengers face commuting delays
Passengers travelling by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport buses in the city faced commuting woes due to the low bus turnout on Monday as 30 drivers of wet lease buses at Wadala bus depot went on a flash strike. From the Wadala bus depot, 69 buses did not turn out. Wet lease buses are not owned by BEST, the organisation pays contractors who operate the buses, drivers and conductors. People also complained about overcrowded buses.
-
Shinde forms new Sena national executive, retains Uddhav Thackeray as party president
Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday anointed himself as the chief leader or 'mukhya neta' of the Shiv Sena and also announced a new national executive of the party comprising the rebels. Uddhav Thackeray, however, continues to be the Shiv Sena President in Shinde's new national executive. The Supreme Court is slated to hear a clutch of petitions filed by warring Sena factions this Wednesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics