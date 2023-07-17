Ganga, Yamuna swelling in Praygraj, people alarmed

PRAYAGRAJ: The increasing water level in the Ganga and Yamuna is causing serious concern among people of low-lying areas who have suffered miseries during earlier floods.

People shifting their belongings from low lying areas in Prayagraj on Sunday (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even those in rural areas are worried over the swelling of rivers. Many residents of low-lying areas have already begun moving to safer grounds with their belongings, but there are some in their homes hoping that the water level will start receding soon.

The water level in both rivers has been showing an increasing trend but at a very slow pace during the past 48 hours. However, the district administration is alert and taking steps to counter any emergency.

The water level of Ganga was stable from 12 noon to 4 pm on Sunday but officials claim that it will rise soon as over 2.94 lakh cusec water was released from Kanpur barrage on Sunday while on Saturday over 1.29 lakh cusec water was released. Although, level of Ganga is over six metres below the danger mark at Phaphamau it may cross the 80 metr emark soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sluice gate at Bakshi Bandh will be closed once the water level reaches 80.20 metres and pumps will be used to throw out water from Allapur area. The irrigation department officials said that flood water of Delhi is now passing from Prayagraj which had increased the water level.

In the past 24 hours, the water level at Sangam increased by 29cm. As a precautionary measure, movement of paddle boats has been stopped and only motorboats are being used at Boat Club in Yamuna.

Meanwhile, residents of low lying areas who have suffered during earlier floods have started packing their belongings. After hearing about massive floods in Delhi and Uttarakhand etc people are apprehensive and those who are still to move or take shelter elsewhere, have begun preparations to keep their belongings safe in case the water level rises in both rivers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The residents of Baghada, Salori, Ganga Nagar, Daraganj, Rajapur, Kareli etc are keeping an eye on water level of both rivers and are on the alert.

Rain in Madhya Pradesh has also increased the water in Tons, Belan and other tributaries of Ganga and Yamuna. If this water enters villages in trans-Yamuna region, it will wreak havoc. During past floods many villages in trans-Yamuna were surrounded by water from all sides and the administration had to take steps to provide ration and other help..

Similar situation prevailed in villages on the banks of river Ganga where water had entered during earlier floods.

On Sunday at 12 noon the water level of Ganga at Phaphamau was stable and was recorded as 78.31 m while at Chhatnag it increased by 3 cm and was 74.92 m.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The level of Yamuna in Naini increased by 3 cm and was recorded 75.40 m. The danger mark for both rivers is 84.734 m.

At 4 pm, the water level in Ganga at Phaphamau was stable with 78.31 m while at Chhatnag it was recorded at 74.94 m with an increase of 2 cm. In Naini, the water level of Yamuna was recorded 75.42 m with an increase of 2 cm.