INDIA bloc poised for victory in Bihar polls: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that the INDIA bloc is poised for victory in the ongoing assembly elections in Bihar. Addressing a rally in support of Samajwadi Party candidate Ramakant Hati in the Naupada assembly by-election in Odisha, he appealed for a landslide victory for the SP candidate. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

Speaking to the media, Akhilesh said when he was welcomed with firecrackers in Raipur, he felt like saying, “It feels like Diwali is still going on, and it should continue, because the verdict in Bihar has already been declared in favour of the INDI alliance. This time, the Diwali of prosperity will be celebrated there by lighting lanterns. Every village in Bihar will shine.”

He further said attention must be paid to ensuring that there are no irregularities in the voter list during the elections. “In by-polls in UP, people were prevented from voting despite having the slip. The BJP has machines at the polling booths that will create fake Aadhaar cards,” he alleged.

“The voter list should be such that the voter’s photo can be identified. Efforts should be made to prevent fake Aadhaar cards from being made. Aadhaar is used everywhere, including bank accounts, registries, and passports. It would be better if the poll panel creates a metal Aadhaar card. Everyone should receive an Aadhaar card,” the SP chief said.

He further said, “You must have seen VVPAT slips lying open in Bihar. When people see this, they will be apprehensive about how the Election Commission will conduct fair elections.”

In response to a question, Akhilesh said that Uttar Pradesh has already revealed its election results in the last Lok Sabha elections. “The BJP committed massive fraud in the last election. They discriminated against backward classes, Dalits, tribals, and minorities. All those people united under the PDA umbrella and taught the BJP a lesson. The BJP lost the election from the very place where its communal politics began,” he claimed.

“The BJP government has been in power for 11 years. If infiltrators have come in during these years, BJP is responsible for it. The BJP government should disclose how many infiltrators came in during its tenure,” the former UP chief minister said.

On the issue of Bihar polls, Akhilesh said: “Bihar is going to have a young chief minister and an INDIA bloc government is going to be formed there. With new energy, young CM Tejashwi Yadav will develop Bihar and will invest Bihar’s money in Bihar.”

The first phase of voting in Bihar took place on November 6, while the second and final round is scheduled for November 11. Results will be declared on November 14.