LUCKNOW Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that India was earlier recognised as a nation that only played cricket and hockey, and asserted that the country is now successfully carving out a distinct identity for itself in major sporting events across the globe.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh waves during the ‘Sansad Khel Mahakumbh’ event, in Lucknow, on Monday. (PTI Photo)

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“Around 10-12 years ago, sports didn’t get due importance. We were known only for cricket and hockey. And when it came to Olympic Games, we were often unable to even register our name on medals tally. However, India is now successfully carving out a distinct identity for itself in major sporting events across the globe,” he said inaugurating the second edition of the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh at KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium here.

The minister pressed a remote button to launch the three-day event from April 13 to 15, in which sportsmen from all assembly segments of the city are participating.

The defence minister and Lucknow MP emphasised the need for setting up international standard sports facilities in Lucknow in order to help young athletes grow at the national and international level.

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{{^usCountry}} “Sports facilities are expanding fast in Lucknow. I want world-class facilities for every sport in the state capital so that our athletes can make use of these to win laurels at the national and international levels,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Sports facilities are expanding fast in Lucknow. I want world-class facilities for every sport in the state capital so that our athletes can make use of these to win laurels at the national and international levels,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Last year, the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh started at this historic KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium. This year’s edition is better,” Singh said. At the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh last year, the defence minister had expressed his desire to see Lucknow hosting the National Games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Last year, the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh started at this historic KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium. This year’s edition is better,” Singh said. At the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh last year, the defence minister had expressed his desire to see Lucknow hosting the National Games. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “A country’s development is measured by GDP and how its athletes perform globally. Sports’ contribution to GDP is a big metric,” emphasised Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A country’s development is measured by GDP and how its athletes perform globally. Sports’ contribution to GDP is a big metric,” emphasised Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also elaborated on sports infrastructure in the country. “Under the scheme for urban sports infrastructure, the previous government spent a mere ₹300 crore over a period of six years. Under the ‘Khelo India’ campaign, our government has already spent nearly ₹5,000 crore on sports infrastructure,” he emphasised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also elaborated on sports infrastructure in the country. “Under the scheme for urban sports infrastructure, the previous government spent a mere ₹300 crore over a period of six years. Under the ‘Khelo India’ campaign, our government has already spent nearly ₹5,000 crore on sports infrastructure,” he emphasised. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that UP CM Yogi Adityanath is spending thousands of crores on sports projects.

Apprising the gathering about Lucknow’s legacy in sports, Singh said: “In 1948, the first National Games after Independence were held here. National/international events have been held here. Now, Sansad Khel Mahakumbh is part of Lucknow’s sporting calendar,” said Singh.

The minister also apprised the gathering about the Khelo India initiative of the Centre. “Around 1,000 Khelo India Centres are being set up. Two dozen centres of excellence are operational with sports science support. Traditional sports like Gatka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Yogasana are being promoted with scholarships. Khelo India Women’s League has witnessed huge participation,” said said Singh.

The Khelo India Programme, launched by the Union government (2017–18), is a national initiative to revamp the sports culture at the grassroots level, focusing on talent identification, infrastructure development and promoting sports for women, health and social integration.

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It includes 12 verticals, such as annual sports competitions (Khelo India Youth/University/Winter Games) and support for academies.

Delivering a message to young athletes participating in the event, Singh said: “You’ve entered the field during Amrit Kaal. Your talent is linked to India’s progress. When you become champions, you are responsible for making India a champion everywhere. You are not just India’s future, you are the pioneers of Viksit Bharat.”

Also present on the occasion, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said: “I thank Rajnath ji for starting this huge Khel Mahakumbh in Lucknow and making it an inspiration for all youth. Competitions happen in all assemblies. Through sports we make the body and mind healthy. UP players are being given high posts and being promoted.”

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Rajnath Singh felicitated players, coaches, stadium workers and sports journalists. They were honoured with ang vastra, mementos and prize money for their contributions.

Among the sportsmen felicitated were Gajendra Singh, Nihal Gupta, Abu Hubeda, Barkha Sonkar, Ameer Ali Shahnajaf, Shardanand Tiwari, Tanu Shree Pandey, Om Yadav and Mohit Yadav. Stadium workers feted included Lalchandra, Azad, Chandra Shekhar, Maniram and Riazuddin.

Coaches Rajnish Mishra, Vimal Dwivedi, Nishit Dikshit, Vimal Pratap Rai and Kripa Shankar were also honoured.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth, mayor Sushma Kharkwal, district president of BJP Anand Dwivedi, minister Girish Yadav, MLCs Mahendra Pratap Singh, Mukesh Sharma, Ram Chandra Pradhan, Lalji Prasad Nirmal and MLAs Neeraj Bora, OP Srivastava and Yogesh Shukla.

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