India moving towards self-reliance in key sectors, says Sudhanshu Trivedi

India is moving rapidly toward self-reliance in energy, semiconductors, digital payments, medical technology, food security and defence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Wednesday. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi has highlighted reforms that ended the compulsory use of English in competitive examinations and expanded engineering and medical education to multiple Indian languages. (HT FILE PHOTO)

He was addressing the Professionals’ Conference organised under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan by the BJP’s Lucknow Mahanagar unit at Sahkarita Bhavan.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has outlined five key pledges for India during the Amrit Kaal, the foremost being the goal of making India a fully developed nation by 2047,” Trivedi said.

India must free itself from the remnants of a colonial mindset, take pride in its rich civilisational heritage and work collectively with a sense of duty, he remarked.

“No nation—big or small—can progress if it remains dependent on others,” he said.

Citing the example of the H-1B visa, he noted that nearly 70% of the highly skilled visas issued annually by the United States are granted to Indians, reflecting India’s growing global competence. “Earlier, we feared that American companies would take away our jobs. Today, Americans fear that Indians may take theirs,” he said.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, he emphasised that India used indigenous defence equipment such as BrahMos, while Pakistan relied entirely on foreign supplies. True self-reliance, he added, must span economic, strategic, energy and food sectors, along with social and ideological confidence.

He highlighted reforms that ended the compulsory use of English in competitive examinations and expanded engineering and medical education to multiple Indian languages.

The event was attended by BJP leaders including Brij Bahadur, Anand Dwivedi and Abhishek Khare, who presented Trivedi with an Atmanirbhar Bharat memento.