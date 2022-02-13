India needs holistic vision for growth in all sectors: Piyush Goyal

Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal on Sunday said technology can play a very big role in taking prosperity to the remotest corners of India. He also said technology can really help democratise basic amenities such as healthcare through telemedicine and education through EdTech.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing “Policy Conclave 2022” organised at IIT Kanpur through video conferencing, Goyal shared his insights on country’s future road map, a holistic vision for research, innovation and development towards a new India.

He asked IIT students to make scale, quality, and job creation the focal point of all their endeavours. “For example, why are we making the open network for digital commerce (ONDC)? The idea is that small retailers should also be protected,” the minister said.

“We are okay with the large ecommerce also contributing to the nation’s economy and working their way through. But should the small retailers be allowed to become extinct like in the Western world where mom and pop stores are almost gone or should we not protect livelihoods?” he said while interacting with students after addressing the policy conclave 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Unless you have ambitious targets, unless you dream big, unless you have significantly large hopes, aspirations, desires, you can never achieve greatness. There was a time when our population was considered a curse but PM Modi has converted that entire thinking to talking about our young population as our biggest strength,” Goyal added.

“Our demographic dividend gives us huge opportunities, opens the doors to a very bright future for the country. Therefore, we need a holistic vision which envisions growth in all sectors, makes it easier to do business, promotes innovation, research, development, modernity and yet also respects family values, our culture, makes it easier to live, that we call ‘ease of living’ for every single citizen,” he said during his address.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Goyal said India’s tryst with destiny must not merely remain a wishful rendezvous but must transform into prosperity, progress and development. “And in that journey, IIT-Kanpur and all the IITs will be at the forefront, I have no doubt in that,” he said. Goyal gave a five-point action plan for IIT students to unleash India’s golden era. He said IITK is the pride of India. He said the satellite city of Kanpur is rich in history and culture.

In a tweet, IITK director prof Abhay Karandikar said, “The union minister encouraged and inspired the students with his motivating words and shared his insight on the future road map for the country, a holistic vision for research, innovations and development towards in new India.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘UPSC also tests your social understanding’

Lucknow The 4th edition of the “Policy Conclave 2022” was organised by public policy and opinion cell of IIT Kanpur. The conclave hosts a plethora of events ranging from talks and workshops to different competitions for school and college students. The public policy and opinion cell is the first and one-of-a-kind thinktank among all 23 IITs of the country.

“UPSC not only tests your bookish knowledge but it also tests your personality and depth of your social understanding,” said one of the participants Ravi Kapoor, an IRS officer, who enriched the knowledge of the candidates who were motivated towards UPSC exam.

In the first session of the day, Sanjay Abhigyan, chief editor, Amar Ujala, Uttarakhand, talked about the impact of journalism on public policy. Regarding fake news, he said, “Every media house has its own system to isolate false news and so it is wrong to say that journalism spreads false news.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the next session, CEO, Data-Leads, Saeed Nazakat and Govindraj Ethiraj, co-founder of FactChecker media organisation, discussed how to stop the spread of fake news on social media. They explained the meaning of journalism based on data and how quality data can improve the quality of journalism manifold.

In the last session, UPSC mentor Ravi Kapoor guided students towards the UPSC exam and answered many questions related to the exam. In addition, he discussed the complete pattern of the UPSC exam and the complete strategy to crack the exam. With this session, the three-day annual conference ended.