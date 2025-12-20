India now equipped to deliver world-class healthcare, says JP Nadda at KGMU convocation

Union health minister JP Nadda on Saturday said India’s healthcare and medical education landscape has undergone a fundamental transformation after 2014, enabling the country to deliver world-class healthcare supported by robust infrastructure, modern facilities and expanded opportunities. Union health minister JP Nadda at the KGMU convocation in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing the 21st convocation ceremony of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Nadda said students earlier had little choice but to go abroad due to inadequate facilities at home.

Young doctors can no longer complain about a lack of facilities in the country, Nadda added.

“Today, India has developed strong infrastructure, modern medical facilities and abundant opportunities. The country is now fully capable of providing world-class healthcare and medical education,” he said.

Emphasising the pace of institutional growth, Nadda questioned why India had only one AIIMS till the end of the 20th century.

“Development may appear to be a continuous process, but the reality was different. I say with pride that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country now has 23 AIIMS,” he said.

He further informed that in the last 11 years, the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 to 819. Similarly, undergraduate medical seats have risen from 51,000 to 1,19,000, and postgraduate seats from 31,000 to 80,000, he said.

Nadda added that till 2029, under the direction of the prime minister, an additional 75,000 seats will be added across both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, of which more than 23,000 seats have already been added in one year.

He also mentioned that today there are 1.82 lakh (182,000) Ayushman Arogya Mandirs operational in the country, which are providing comprehensive primary care services to the people. He said more than 62 crore (620 million) people, over 40% of India’s population, are being provided with health coverage up to ₹5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme, the largest health coverage scheme in the world.

The Union health minister said that “basic education is everyone’s birthright but professional education is a privilege that the society bestows on only a few”.

Highlighting that the government spends between ₹30-35 lakh for every MBBS student, he urged the new doctors to shoulder more responsibilities towards society as they embark on their professional careers.

Praising KGMU’s contribution to healthcare, Nadda said the institution has not only served the nation but has earned global recognition. He noted that advanced procedures such as cornea, liver and knee transplants are being performed at the university, with bone marrow transplant services launched recently. “This is a golden moment. I congratulate the doctors and their parents for these achievements,” he said.

81 MERITORIOUS STUDENTS RECEIVE MEDALS AND AWARDS

During the convocation, 2,441 students were awarded degrees online, while 81 meritorious students received medals and awards. A total of 100 gold medals, seven silver medals, two book prizes, three cash prizes and seven Certificates of Honour were presented. Of the awardees, 48 were women and 33 were men.

Congratulating the graduates, Nadda said nurturing children into capable professionals in today’s times requires dedication and perseverance.

“Through talent, discipline and hard work, you have made the impossible possible. Restoring health is a doctor’s responsibility, which is why doctors are often said to achieve the impossible,” he said.

The convocation was presided over by governor Anandiben Patel and attended by Union minister of state for finance and Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, minister of state for medical education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh. Vice chancellor Prof Dr Sonia Nityanand welcomed the dignitaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advisory council chairperson Prof Ajay Sood was conferred an honorary degree during the ceremony.

Governor Anandiben Patel said nearly 80% of awards in medical colleges across Uttar Pradesh are now being secured by women, reflecting a significant societal shift. She urged graduates to view medicine as a service rather than a business and to serve the nation with compassion and integrity.

Pankaj Chaudhary said learning is a lifelong process for doctors and highlighted KGMU’s historic role in providing treatment to lakhs of patients annually.

Pathak said KGMU is not merely an academic institution but one of the country’s largest medical centres, with over 4,500 beds, a 1,000-bed trauma centre and a daily OPD footfall of nearly 10,000 patients. He added that Uttar Pradesh now has 81 operational medical colleges under an expanding healthcare network.

Vice chancellor Prof Dr Sonia Nityanand said KGMU has 62 departments—53 medical and nine dental—with over 4,250 beds and a daily OPD load of 8,000 to 10,000 patients. She added that bone marrow transplant services launched in 2025 have further strengthened the university’s advanced healthcare capabilities.