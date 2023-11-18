India pace ace Shami’s village to get cricket stadium

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced to construct a cricket stadium in Team India pacer Mohammed Shami’s village - Sahaspur Alinagar in Amroha district, said officials.

Mohammed Shami poses for a picture with the ball after India’s victory against New Zealand in their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision came on the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath after Shami’s stellar performance in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. His seven-wicket haul in the match against New Zealand helped India through to the final of the tournament.

With the seven wickets, Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to clinch 50 wickets in the history of ICC World Cup as the pacer achieved the milestone during his 17th innings. Earlier, Mitchell Starc was holding this record in 19 innings.

District magistrate (Amroha) Rajesh Kumar Tyagi said: “A proposal has been made to construct a mini-stadium and open gym in the village (Sahaspur Alinagar) of Mohammed Shami.”

“This is CM Yogi Adityanath’s big gift to Shami, who performed brilliantly in the World Cup,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials visited Joya development block in Shami’s village and searched for land for the proposed stadium and gave necessary directions to the officials in this regard, he said, adding that Shami’s family resides in the village itself.

“The file regarding the construction of mini-stadium and open gym has been sent to the government for approval,” said Tyagi.

Earlier in the day, a team of district administration officials under DM Rajesh Tyagi reached Sahaspur Alinagar to look for land for the construction of the mini-stadium and open gym.