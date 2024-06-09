India-Pak tie: A perfect Sunday evening in store

It’s a Sunday evening and an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match all set to happen, what more can a cricket lover ask for! Lucknowites have plans in place, to party along the match-viewing on big screens with family members and friends. India and Pakistan match will begin at 8 pm. (Photos: Adobe Stock( For Representational Purpose Only))

Hai tayyar hum...

Arjun Singh of The Regnant says he has bookings for the India-Pak tie. “Any game between India and Pakistan is the mother of all matches and automatically finds its audience. We have the city’s biggest all-weather permanent LED screen on our rooftop Lords of the Drink joint and are offering a 35% discount on the first 10 bookings. Seven are already confirmed. Thereafter, it will be a 25% discount only for all for the Sunday match,” says Singh.

Food aggregators Swiggy and Zomato have multiple options for dining and home delivery with up to 50% discount. A mailer issued by the latter reads: “Don’t watch India-Pak match. Experience it at a live screening near you!”

Novotel Lucknow marketing manager Riya Pandey says, “We have come up with 30% off on food and beverage. We are expecting a good turnout, also we have bookings in place and getting inquiries specially for this match. Also, our side’s chances are bright so we can expect a good match.”

Lucknow Golf Club is set to screen the match for its members at its big screen. “We will be live screening the India and Pakistan match for our members who can come and enjoy the greatest rivalry together,” tells its secretary Rajnish Sethi.

Ghar pe hungama!

Restaurateur Manoj Bachaani has a personal plan in place. “We have match viewing at our Richi Richi restaurant, but I am spending we-time with friends. We five friends are getting together at a friend’s home where we will be watching the match with pre-ordered food and drinks. Hope we have a thrilling match and India crushes Pakistan.”

For Yamina Zehra, Shahrukh and Kriti Shukla a professional UV designers group say it’s Baap of all matches, “Till now all matches have been easy breezy but now the real action begins. India-Pakistan bouts are always the game changer. Like always, it’s India-India and we have invited our friends to home as we are having all arrangement on our shaded-terrace with screen, air coolers and lots of excitement,” adds Zehra.

Cricket buff Chandra Kishor plans to watch the match with his son and order some favorite stuff for his son. “Kal ghar main kitchen band rahega and party hogi India ke victory celebrations ke saath,” says Tripathi, a businessman.