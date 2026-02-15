Mathura , On the initiative of the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, the country's first national cow culture museum will be established on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Veterinary Science University campus in Mathura, an official announced, adding that the land for the project has been selected. India's first cow culture museum to open in UP's Mathura

Agra Divisional Commissioner Nagendra Pratap noted that the museum will convey the religious, cultural, and spiritual significance of cattle, as well as the scientific utility of cows and their products to the general public. This unique confluence of tradition and science will foster a holistic understanding of cow conservation, he said.

On Saturday, Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad Vice-President Shailajakant Mishra, Divisional Commissioner Nagendra Pratap, District Magistrate CP Singh, Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority Vice President Lakshmi N, Chief Executive Officer of Braj Teerth Vikas Suraj Patel, Environmental Advisor Mukesh Sharma, and Dr Amit Shukla from the veterinary university inspected the proposed site and discussed the project's outline.

The divisional commissioner said that the museum will display approximately 100 digital and symbolic models of cattle. This will include all major cattle breeds found in the country, as well as endangered species, to provide future generations with a comprehensive understanding of India's rich cow heritage.

A major attraction of the museum will be an exhibition dedicated to cow milk and its products, such as milk, curd, cheese, and ghee. This exhibition will use modern techniques to present the scientific, nutritional, and Ayurvedic benefits of these products.

Additionally, a dairy parlour will be developed on the premises, offering visitors pure dairy products.

The project recognises the cow as a "mother" in Indian culture, highlighting its spiritual significance in the Sanatan tradition. This approach will illustrate that cow conservation is not just an economic or agricultural matter, but is deeply intertwined with religious practices, virtuous lifestyles, and public welfare, the officer said.

He further mentioned that this museum, being developed at the national level following the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is expected to elevate the identity of the Braj region and serve as a milestone in understanding and adopting a cow-based economy with scientific standards.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.