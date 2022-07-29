India’s history incomplete sans mention of Sikh gurus: U.P. CM Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said India’s history would not be complete without making a mention of the sacrifice of the Sikh gurus who transformed their “bhakti” into “shakti” to protect the nation.
Yogi, wearing a saffron turban, hailed the “unmatched” contribution of the Sikh gurus in safeguarding the dignity and culture of the nation at a programme that he along with governor Anandiben Patel attended at Raj Bhawan here to mark the 401st “Prakashotsava” or “Prakash Parv” of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
Governor Anandiben Patel termed the Sikh tradition as the great culture of humanity. “The gurus enlightened us with all the qualities of humanity, including faith in religion, values, compassion, selfless service, and also inspired others to protect the nation,” she said.
Yogi said, “The selfless service and devotion with which the Sikh gurus protected the country has always been an inspiration for all countrymen. The Sikh gurus’ divine tradition never allowed the divisive foreign elements who came with the intentions of ‘crushing’ our ‘dharma’ to succeed.”
He expressed concern over the Sikh tradition not getting enough recognition, saying, “No country can develop without learning from its past. Even as we progress, we must keep our history intact. Sikh gurus remind us of the glorious victory of India over tyranny.”
The CM remembered the martyrdom of the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh and said to celebrate their legacy and sacrifice, the Prime Minister announced “Veer Bal Diwas”.
He referred to some historical events from Aurangzeb’s reign and said “Who does not know that Aurangzeb wanted the ‘Sahibzade’ of Guru Gobind Singhji to renounce their faith and abandon the teachings of the great guru traditions by luring them, but they chose getting buried alive to protect the country.”
He further said the Sikh community is known for its dedication towards the nation in the entire world. He said it was well known who drove the Kashmiri Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits away from Kashmir. “Guru Tegh Bahadurji Maharaj was the one who protected the Kashmiri Pandits in the country,” he said.
Yogi said, “Maharaja Ranjit Singh transformed the Kashi Vishwanath Temple into the Golden Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Aurangzeb destroyed the temple but Maharaja Ranjit Singh made the temple golden.”
He described the organisation of “Langar” in Gurdwaras as a wonderful tradition of humanity and urged all the citizens to learn “Gurmukhi” and embrace the rich Sikh tradition. The CM also launched the mobile application of “Uttar Pradesh Punjabi Academy” on the occasion.
Ludhiana: Man held for duping people in name of Ujjwala Scheme
Sahnewal police arrested a man for for duping labourers on the pretext of helping them get gas cylinder connections under the Prime Minister's Ujjwala Scheme. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Prashar, 42, of Jaspalon village, who works as a driver at an LPG cylinder supply company. Police have recovered 11 filled forms of Ujjwala scheme, 604 unfilled forms, a fingerprint scanner and ₹3,000 from him.
Mandatory to give written, oral exams for ‘combine passing’: SPPU
The University Authority Board of Savitribai Phule Pune University has decided on “combine passing” for examinations of all faculty for the summer session of academic year 2021-22. The university issued a circular on July 28 stating that it is mandatory for students to appear in both written and oral/practical exams. It has been approved to declare results of this year's exam — oral, practical, internal and written examinations — taking them together and not separately.
Ludhiana: 48-year-old man kidnapped, thrashed, 8 booked
The victim, Mahinder Singh, 48, of New Shimlapuri, told police that Gagandeep Singh of Jhujhar Nagar and Sajandeep Singh of Shimlapuri, who are his neighbours, were into sale of illegal liquor. Mahinder alleged that the accused then called the police to the spot and asked them to lodge a case of liquor smuggling against him. Mahinder said the next day, he filed a complaint with the police, but to no avail. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
Traffic diversions in place for Moharram procession
Traffic diversions will remain in effect in different parts of the city in view of Moharram procession on Sunday. The Lucknow Police press note said traffic movement would be completely banned between Kamla Nehru crossing to Pata Nala and from Yahiaganj to Nakkhas and Tudiyaganj. The diverted traffic could reach their destinations via medical college crossing. The press note further said traffic from Lal Madhav trisection to Tudiyaganj and Bulaki Adda had been restricted.
Five DMs among 13 IAS officers shifted
The state government on Friday transferred 13 Indian Administrative Service officers, including district magistrates of five districts. Ravindra Kumar has been made the district magistrate of Kushinagar and Apurva Dubey is the new district magistrate of Unnao. Likewise, Shruti has been made the district magistrate of Fatehpur and Mahendra Kumar will be the new district magistrate of Balrampur. Sudhir Kumar has been made chief development officer, Kanpur. Himanshu Nagpal has been made joint commissioner, Kanpur.
