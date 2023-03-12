Indigenous medicinal systems poised to scale a new high: CM Yogi

MEERUT India’s indigenous medicinal systems such as Ayurveda were poised to take a significant leap and spread through the world as a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts, said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an exhibition during the ‘Ayurveda Mahasammelan’ in Meerut on Saturday. (PTI)

Speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Akhil Bharatiya Ayurveda Mahasammelan and Pradeshik Ayurveda Sammelan’ at Chaudhary Charan Singh University here, Yogi said Prime Minister Modi established the ministry of AYUSH to promote conventional medicinal practices such as Ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and homoeopathy.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Governor Anandiben Patel were also present at the event.

Appreciating the organisers of the Mahasammelan, Yogi said that prominent Ayurvedacharyas (experts) from across the country would discuss different aspects of the system as well as their researches.

“Since 2015, the world has been celebrating June 21 as the International Day of Yoga,” he said, adding that Yoga connected the entire globe and the outcome of the Prime Minister’s efforts to introduce the world to this Indian tradition was there for all to see.

The chief minister stressed that everyone acknowledged the value of Ayurveda during the pandemic and said, “If BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) doctors want, they can run health and wellness centres well by integrating them with yoga and naturopathy.” They could also help increase the income of thousands of farmers through cultivation of medicinal plants, he said.

Yogi said that the state had 3959 Ayush hospitals, including 2110 of Ayurveda, 1584 of homeopathy and 254 of Unani. Besides, UP had 105 Ayush colleges out of which 79 were Ayurvedic, 15 of Unani medicine and 11 of homeopathy.

As part of the conference, an exhibition on the state’s ambitious “One District-One Product” initiative was inaugurated in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath.

Governor Anandiben Patel said ancient sages and saints developed indigenous medicinal systems to cure people and added that Ayurveda was becoming popular again. Its significance was seen during the Covid pandemic, she said.

She said re-evaluation of Ayurvedic texts was essential in the context of the modern medicinal system and added that the union and state governments were dedicated to promoting traditional medicines for the benefit of people.

‘Work for a developed India’

Later, speaking during unveiling of the statue of martyr Kotwal Dhan Singh Gurjar at Police Training School, CM Yogi urged people to work for India’s development. Referring to the ‘Panch Prana’ mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech last year, Yogi said, “Every Indian should work for a developed India, creating a sense of respect for heritage, the unity and solidarity of the nation, and the realisation of one’s own duties.”

The CM said that the unveiling of the statue was a proud moment for the state. “The Vice President unveiled the statue of immortal fighter Dhan Singh Gurjar at the training school that is being developed as a state-of-the-art facility in the first year of Azaadi ka Amrit Kaal. Martyr Dhan Singh Gurjar sacrificed his youth for the service of the nation and the freedom of the country. I offer my humble tribute and bow down to such a martyr,” said Yogi.

The chief minister also said that in the previous six years, the capacity of police training in U.P. had increased three times. “Today, U.P. is widely recognised as the best investment destination in the nation because our police are performing their duties sincerely.”

He also pointed out that cybercrime stations were being set up in every district of the state. FSL labs were also being established. The capacity of the Police Training Institute in Meerut had been increased from 300 to 1,600. Until recently, only constables received training in the district, but now sub-inspectors and inspectors were also being trained, he added.