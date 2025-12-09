IndiGo chaos: Trade hit as high-value shipments to Lucknow face turbulence

LUCKNOW The disruption in IndiGo flights, now stretching into its second week, has dealt a severe blow to Lucknow’s jewellery and apparels markets, with traders reporting losses and difficulties in movement of high-value goods. Sudden flight cancellations and chaotic rescheduling have impacted the flow of gold, silver, diamonds, designer fabrics, lehengas, and saris between Lucknow and major commercial hubs including Rajkot, Mumbai, Surat, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru. A stranded passenger at T1 of IGI Airport due to cancellation of IndiGo flights in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

According to industry estimates, the crisis has impacted jewellery supply chains, sparking anxiety across the city’s bullion and diamond markets. Traders say the damage is already done — and growing by the day.

All-India Jewellers and Goldsmiths Federation convenor Vinod Maheshwari warned that this disruption is serious, and both small and large jewellers are struggling to stock material on time. ”Customer orders will get delayed and profit margins will shrink,” he added.

Lucknow’s jewellery business relies heavily on daily shipments from Surat, Rajkot and Mumbai, which are now arriving erratically, or not at all.

The textile sector, equally dependent on air cargo from Gujarat, has been forced to shift to slower, costlier alternatives. Designer fabrics and festive wear typically flown in from Surat and Ahmedabad are now being moved via trains.

“It has pushed up transportation costs and delayed deliveries. This is peak season preparation time and the supply lag is hurting” said Ashok Motiani, president of the Textile Industry Trade Board.

Bullion traders emphasise that their business is almost entirely air-logistics dependent due to security concerns and the high value of goods. India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) North India head Anurag Rastogi said traders travelling daily to Mumbai, Surat and Rajkot are now struggling even to reach their destinations on time. “Road and rail routes are not viable for transporting high-value material. Delays in delivery are becoming routine,” he added.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) state chairman Sanjay Gupta warned that if the IndiGo crisis is not resolved soon, Lucknow could face massive financial losses in both jewellery and textile sectors.