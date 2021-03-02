Home / Cities / Lucknow News / IndiGo’s Sharjah-Lucknow flight lands in Karachi after passenger falls ill, dies
lucknow news

IndiGo’s Sharjah-Lucknow flight lands in Karachi after passenger falls ill, dies

IndiGo said the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:34 PM IST
IndiGo, which has some 730 Airbus SE A320neo planes on order, laid off about 10% of its workforce due to the pandemic-driven slowdown.(REUTERS)

A Lucknow-bound flight of Indigo 6E 1412 from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Karachi airport on Tuesday morning when a passenger complained of chest pain. The 67-year-old passenger, identified as Habeeb-ur-Rehman, died before the plane landed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, people familiar with the matter said.

A report Pakistani newspaper Express Tribune said the passenger had suffered a heart attack. The plane was allowed to land on humanitarian grounds by Karachi air traffic control in view of the passenger’s deteriorating condition, the report said.

The plane took off for Ahmedabad where the patient was declared dead.

According to one official at Lucknow airport, the pilot had requested Karachi airport authorities to sanitise the aircraft but the request was not accepted.

The passengers were deplaned at Ahmedabad airport and the aircraft was sanitized before being allowed to proceed to Lucknow.

"IndiGo flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency. Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team," the statement by the airline said, according to news agency ANI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CM Yogi Adityanath to invoke NSA against accused in Hathras murder case

Woman accused of killing husband, can't be given child's custody: HC

Speed of execuyion of Jewar airport project reflects new work culture of UP: CM

Kashi BJP gets hi-tech office, Nadda calls it 'medium' for best quality values
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indigo airline
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP