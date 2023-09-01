INDRADHANUSH 5.0: Second phase spl immunisation drive from September 11; CS inspects preparations

The second phase of the special immunisation drive mission ‘Indradhanush 5.0’ will be conducted from September 11. The state is going to organise a massive awareness drive to ensure all eligible get their due doses.

For the vaccination campaign, a total of 3800 medical officers and 274143 ASHA and ANM have been trained. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, the state steering committee meeting, chaired by chief secretary DS Mishra, was conducted to review the success of the recently concluded first phase of mission Indradhanush 5.0 and preparations for the second phase to be conducted between September 11 and 16.

A total of 1.30 lakh vaccination sessions were conducted administering the vaccine to around 1345290 children, which is 92% of the given target and 331964 pregnant women, which is 99% of the given target, said Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, principal secretary of health.

“The mission is being conducted to identify children between 0 and 5 years and pregnant women who have missed any due dose (drop out) of any vaccine and get their due dose administered. The vaccines are a safety net against several life-threatening infections,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist at SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the vaccination campaign, a total of 3800 medical officers and 274143 ASHA and ANM have been trained. The chief secretary directed officials of the education, information, minority welfare and urban development departments to run awareness campaigns on different occasions so that all eligible get their due dose.

The meeting included DG health Dr Deepa Tyagi, DG family welfare Dr Brijesh Rathod, state immunisation officer Dr Ajai Gupta and other officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON