Industrialists up in arms as LMC moves to seize assets over tax dues

Resentment is brewing among industrialists after the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) initiated proceedings to attach properties of 57 industrial units for allegedly failing to pay ₹2.35 crore in pending property taxes.

Acting under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1959 (sections 507, 509 and 513), civic authorities have entered the final stage of preparations to recover the dues. Officials confirmed that notices had already been served on the defaulters, but payments were not made, prompting stricter action.

The drive has gathered pace following directions from municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, with a clear focus on boosting revenue collection before the end of the financial year.

If dues remain unpaid, the corporation plans to recover the amount through auction of both movable and immovable assets. This could include sealing bank accounts and seizing items such as vehicles, air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions and office furniture.

However, the LMC has offered a window for relief. Defaulters can avoid attachment by depositing the pending amount along with 1% of the dues and additional attachment charges in the municipal account.

The move has triggered resentment among city entrepreneurs, who argue that several industrial units have received incorrect or inflated tax bills.

Business representatives claim that while disputes over assessments remain unresolved, the threat of property seizure is creating unnecessary panic. Industrialists said even vacant premises where no activity is taking place have been treated as taxable by the authorities. They demanded greater transparency and a review mechanism before coercive measures are taken.

They also pointed out that the controversy comes despite a state government decision in September 2024 to grant tax relief to small industries across Uttar Pradesh. Under the revised structure, small industrial units were allowed to pay property tax at residential rates — a move welcomed by micro and small entrepreneurs.

The relaxation remains in effect until February 2026. However, officials clarified that recovery notices are being issued primarily for dues accumulated before the relief policy came into force.

Lucknow hosts nearly 1,500 industrial units across key clusters such as Talkatora, Chinhat, Sarojini Nagar and Nadarganj. In addition, the city has more than 1.11 lakh MSME units — the highest in the state — ahead of cities like Ghaziabad and Kanpur.

According to officials, in Zone-7 alone, 63 units were identified as defaulters. Following warning notices, several cleared their dues, but 57 units still remain under scrutiny and may soon face attachment proceedings.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal has directed LMC officials to consider the views of industrialists before taking any action as they are the backbone of the economy.

“Everything will be done according to the rules and no one will be harassed by the LMC,” municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said.