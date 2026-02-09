Kanpur , A newborn girl died after a fire allegedly broke out in a warmer machine inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of a private nursing home in Bithoor area here late on Sunday, triggering protests by family members and a probe into alleged medical negligence. Infant killed as blaze erupts in NICU warmer at Kanpur nursing home; probe ordered

Authorities said they have sealed the NICU and ICU facilities of Raja Nursing Home in Brahmnagar and ordered a probe into the incident, while police personnel have been deployed at the institution to maintain order.

According to hospital records and the family, the baby was delivered through a caesarean section around 4 pm Sunday and was shifted to the NICU for routine observation, while the mother was moved to the ward.

A few hours later, the warmer on which the infant had been placed allegedly caught fire, leaving the child with severe burn injuries. She could not be saved, officials said.

The family alleged that hospital staff failed to promptly inform them about the incident.

"We kept asking to see the baby, but the staff kept delaying. Only later were we told about the fire," the infant's father Arun Nishad said, accusing the hospital of negligence and attempting to conceal the incident.

Angry relatives staged a protest inside the hospital and damaged parts of the NICU. They also alleged that the management offered ₹2 lakh to settle the matter, a claim that has not been officially confirmed.

Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Assistant Chief Medical Officer Ramit Rastogi said a three-member inquiry committee has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the fire.

"The hospital is registered. A detailed probe has been ordered and strict action will be taken based on the findings," he said.

Station House Officer Ashok Saroj said a complaint has been received and a case is being registered. The infant's body has been sent for postmortem examination.

