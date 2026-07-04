Infrastructure development critical for achieving $1 trillion economy: UP ministers

: Infrastructure development across transport, tourism, industry, power and digital services will be critical for Uttar Pradesh to achieve its target of becoming a US$1 trillion economy, said ministers, senior bureaucrats and industry leaders at the ‘7th Infrastructure Leadership Summit & Awards 2026’ held in Lucknow on Friday.

Dignitaries at the awards function. (HT photo)

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The summit, attended by policymakers, government officials and business representatives, focused on the role of infrastructure in driving investment, employment and economic growth. Discussions covered transport, highways, aviation, tourism, healthcare, power, cyber security and digital infrastructure.

Transport minister Dayashankar Singh said the government is expanding transport infrastructure through new bus terminals, electric buses, digitised services and improved road safety. He said Uttar Pradesh’s growing network of expressways and integrated transport systems has reduced logistics costs and improved connectivity, making the state more attractive for businesses.

Minister of state for industrial development Jaswant Singh Saini said policy reforms, improved law and order and the single-window clearance system have helped position Uttar Pradesh as a preferred investment destination. He said industrial parks, logistics hubs, the Defence Industrial Corridor, data centres and MSMEs are expected to strengthen the state’s manufacturing ecosystem and generate employment.

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{{^usCountry}} Tourism minister Jaiveer Singh said investments in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Naimisharanya and the Buddhist Circuit are aimed at boosting tourism-led economic growth through improved infrastructure, heritage conservation and visitor facilities. Additional chief secretary (tourism) Amrit Abhijat said tourism has emerged as an economic multiplier by creating jobs across hospitality, transport, handicrafts and retail sectors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tourism minister Jaiveer Singh said investments in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Naimisharanya and the Buddhist Circuit are aimed at boosting tourism-led economic growth through improved infrastructure, heritage conservation and visitor facilities. Additional chief secretary (tourism) Amrit Abhijat said tourism has emerged as an economic multiplier by creating jobs across hospitality, transport, handicrafts and retail sectors. {{/usCountry}}

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Cyber security expert Sanjay Tarde highlighted the use of artificial intelligence, drones, CCTV surveillance and integrated command-and-control centres for crowd management during the Mahakumbh, describing it as an example of technology-driven governance.

Speakers also stressed the need to strengthen power and healthcare infrastructure to sustain industrial growth and improve quality of life. The summit concluded with the presentation of the Infrastructure Leadership Awards 2026, with participants emphasising that public investment, private sector participation and technology adoption would be crucial for the state’s long-term growth strategy.

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