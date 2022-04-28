Install rainwater harvesting plants in medical institutes, degree colleges: BJP leader Swatantra Dev

The state government has decided rainwater harvesting plants should be installed in all private and government medical colleges, inter and degree colleges as well as technical colleges of the state.

“A letter is being sent to all district magistrates to ensure this is taken up in right earnest,” veteran BJP leader and senior minister Swatantra Dev said.

Swatantra Dev who is also the state BJP chief, a post he will relinquish soon in keeping with the ruling party’s one man, one post principle, is the Jal Shakti and irrigation minister.

The minister said letters are being sent to the municipal commissioners, MLAs, MPs, and public representatives of those cities where the groundwater level is not adequate, to help create awareness about water conservation among the masses.

“Jal hai to kal hai (there would be a tomorrow only if there is water). So, we will do whatever should be done to create awareness, set up rainwater harvesting systems and create a mindset that values the importance of each drop of water,” the minister said.

He also said that the government would come up with a scheme to reward those who take the lead in setting up rainwater harvesting systems.

“One from each of the 75 districts would be selected and rewarded for installing rainwater harvesting plants and maintaining them too,” he added.

The minister said that plastic will be completely banned in the ministry of Jal Shakti and its related departments.

“Materials like plastic glasses, plastic bottles, polythene, and plastic plates will not be used in the programmes, meetings, and offices of the department. Plastic will be replaced by ‘kulhads’, ‘pattals’ and paper plates,” he added.