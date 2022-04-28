Install rainwater harvesting plants in medical institutes, degree colleges: BJP leader Swatantra Dev
The state government has decided rainwater harvesting plants should be installed in all private and government medical colleges, inter and degree colleges as well as technical colleges of the state.
“A letter is being sent to all district magistrates to ensure this is taken up in right earnest,” veteran BJP leader and senior minister Swatantra Dev said.
Swatantra Dev who is also the state BJP chief, a post he will relinquish soon in keeping with the ruling party’s one man, one post principle, is the Jal Shakti and irrigation minister.
The minister said letters are being sent to the municipal commissioners, MLAs, MPs, and public representatives of those cities where the groundwater level is not adequate, to help create awareness about water conservation among the masses.
“Jal hai to kal hai (there would be a tomorrow only if there is water). So, we will do whatever should be done to create awareness, set up rainwater harvesting systems and create a mindset that values the importance of each drop of water,” the minister said.
He also said that the government would come up with a scheme to reward those who take the lead in setting up rainwater harvesting systems.
“One from each of the 75 districts would be selected and rewarded for installing rainwater harvesting plants and maintaining them too,” he added.
The minister said that plastic will be completely banned in the ministry of Jal Shakti and its related departments.
“Materials like plastic glasses, plastic bottles, polythene, and plastic plates will not be used in the programmes, meetings, and offices of the department. Plastic will be replaced by ‘kulhads’, ‘pattals’ and paper plates,” he added.
-
Yogi asks officials to provide facilities to boost investment in Gorakhpur
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed several projects in Gorakhpur and said officials should dispose of entrepreneurs' problems on priority. Yogi asked officials to provide all necessary facilities to investors in order to give a thrust to investment in Gorakhpur district. The quality of construction work should be according to the standards set by the government, Yogi said. Gorakhpur was becoming a centre of super specialty medical and health facilities, he noted.
-
Blistering heatwave to continue in UP, Prayagraj hottest in country
Uttar Pradesh is firmly in the grip of a heatwave, with Prayagraj recording the maximum day temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country, on Thursday. It will be a few notches lower at around 40-43 degrees Celsius in most parts of Western Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow recorded the season's hottest day since 2019, with the temperature soaring to 43.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 4.6 degrees above normal.
-
LDA proposal to raze illegal buildings by using explosives turned down
LUCKNOW The state government has turned down the Lucknow Development Authority's proposal for demolishing illegal constructions by controlled explosions using dynamites. The LDA had forwarded a proposal to the state government in this regard but due to security concerns and high cost, it was turned down by the government, stated officials. LDA chief engineer Indu Shekhar Singh stated that companies charge ₹400-500 per sq feet for demolishing a building.
-
Soon, enjoy meals at ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ at Prayagraj Junction
The Prayagraj division of North Central Railways is planning to set up a 'Rail Coach Restaurant' at Prayagraj Junction where people can enjoy scrumptious meals sitting inside a refurbished rail wagon. “A decommissioned coach would be leased out to a vendor and a space would also be provided, perhaps towards the avenue number 4 on the Civil Lines side of Prayagraj Junction,” said public relation officer, Prayagraj Division, Amit Singh.
-
HC seeks reply from nagar nigam on shortage of potable water in areas of Prayagraj
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam to file a reply (counter affidavit) indicating the condition of supply of potable water in Civil Lines ward of Prayagraj. Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Shailendra said there was acute water shortage in ward number 29 that covers Civil Lines area of the city. Further, the water which is being supplied in the aforesaid area was unhygienic.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics