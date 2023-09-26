Integrated grievance redressal system: Lucknow, Bareilly among 10 worst performers

LUCKNOW Bareilly and Lucknow are among the 10 worst performers while Aligarh and Shravasti figure among the top 10 performers on the recent list with regard to Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) complaints presented before chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday during a law and order review meeting.

Similarly, Prayagraj's three police stations are among the 10 worst performers and five police stations of Hardoi district are among the top 10 performers of the state.

Similarly, Prayagraj’s three police stations are among the 10 worst performers and five police stations of Hardoi district are among the top 10 performers of the state.

A senior police official said the 10 worst performers are Bareilly, Lucknow, Fatehpur, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Etah, Hapur, Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar and Mirzapur, respectively, according to the list.

The 10 best performers are Aligarh, Shravasti, Sonbhadra, Hamirpur, Kushi Nagar, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Chitrakoot, Bhadohi and Hathras, respectively.

The worst 10 performers among police stations are Khejuri and Maniyar police stations of Ballia, Mahila Thana of Rae Bareli, Jalapur police station of Jaunpur, Kudarkot of Auraiya, Junwai of Sambhal, Kareli, Ghoorpur and Kydganj police stations of Prayagraj and Erwakatra of Auraiya, respectively.

The 10 best performers among police stations are City Kotwali of Hardoi, City Kotwali of Lakhimpur Kheri, Dehat Kotwali of Hardoi, City Kotwali of Unnao, Pihani police station of Hardoi, City Kotwali of Barabanki, Dehat Kotwali of Bahraich, Bilgram police station of Hardoi, Fakharpur police station of Bahraich and Shahabad police station of Hardoi, respectively.

