Kanpur , An inter-caste couple who had married out of love around five months ago were found hanging at their residence in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, with police suspecting they died by suicide within hours of each other, an official said on Friday. Inter-caste couple found hanging in UP's Fatehpur five months after love marriage

According to police, Amarjeet Kushwaha , a resident of Jafrabad village in Bindki area, was found hanging in the bathroom of his rented accommodation on early Thursday.

His wife Rekha Sonkar alerted the police after discovering the body.

However, before police could reach the spot, Rekha allegedly hanged herself from an iron rod in a room at the residence.

Police broke open the bathroom door and brought down Amarjeet's body, only to find Rekha hanging in another room. She was taken down from the noose immediately, but she had died by then.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A forensics team inspected the scene and collected evidence, Station House Officer Hemant Kumar Mishra said.

The SHO said the couple had been in a relationship for several months apparently against the wishes of their families and had solemnised their marriage about five months ago after eloping.

Following the marriage, both families allegedly severed ties with them.

After briefly staying in Kanpur, the couple returned to Bindki in January and rented a house on Lalauli Road.

Police said in September 2024, when the man's marriage was being arranged elsewhere, the woman had approached the police, leading to intervention and discussions between the two families. However, neither family accepted their relationship.

Statements of family members and neighbours are being recorded, the SHO said, adding that further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

