Interfaith relationship: Muslim youth battered to death by girlfriend’s brothers in Lucknow

LUCKNOW A 22-year-old Muslim youth, Ali Abbas, was battered to death in Lucknow’s Saadatganj area following a violent showdown over his relationship with a 21-year-old woman. The couple, who had been in love for four years, had plans to wed, but what unfolded late Monday night was far from a romantic proposal. The killing triggered tension in the neighbourhood, with crowds gathering outside the victim’s home. His father, Arif Zameer, an e-rickshaw driver, said the young couple had recently declared their wish to marry despite family opposition. (Pic for representation)

Invited to the woman’s home by her brothers under the guise of a discussion about their marriage, Abbas was confronted by her brothers — Himalaya Prajapati, 26, Sonu Prajapati, and Saurabh Prajapati, 30. In a horrifying turn of events, he was assaulted with sticks and struck on the head with bricks, leaving him in a pool of blood, stated Lucknow Police.

DCP (west) Vishwajeet Srivastava said: “The police station was informed about some people attacking a youth and that he is unconscious. The Saadatganj team reached the place and took him to hospital, but he died on the way. In a complaint to police, the victim’s father alleged that his son was called by the accused to talk about marriage but was beaten to death.”

“Abbas collapsed in a pool of blood and was rushed to the trauma centre, where he died during treatment. Based on the written complaint submitted by the deceased’s father, Arif Zameer, an FIR under section 103(1) of BNS was registered at the local police station against the three individuals including Himalaya, Sonu and Saurabh,” said the DCP.

Abbas’ girlfriend reportedly dialled relatives to inform them of the grisly assault and later recorded a statement against her brothers before the police, said officials.

“Two of the accused, Saurabh Prajapati, 30, son of late Hublal, and Himalaya Prajapati, 26, son of late Kailash, were taken into custody while Sonu remains absconding. Further legal proceedings are underway,” read the police statement.

Officers revealed that Abbas had two assault cases pending against him, while his elder brother is already in jail in connection with four other cases.