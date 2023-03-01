International Women’s Day: Celebrations begin at Lucknow’s CSIR-CDRI with candle walk

CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) kicked off a 15-day celebration of International Women’s Day at the Institute with a candle walk as a curtain-raiser function to send a message of a more gender-neutral world, on Wednesday.

CDRI director Radha Rangarajan along with Insitute’s students during a candle walk on Wednesday (HT Photo)

The theme of the candle march was ‘Be alert, be safe’, which referred not only to the health and safety measures on the road or at work, but also referred to being aware about toxic relationships, inappropriate/unwarranted advances by co-workers and others, and being sensitive to gender-related issues encountered in everyday life.

The event also marked the inauguration of an e-suggestion platform aimed at ensuring constant feedback for the improvement of work culture for all stakeholders.

Radha Rangarajan, director, CSIR-CDRI addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of active vigilantism, both on and off campus. “The candle march in the dark signifies how we have to face social darkness while remaining alert and sensitive,” she said. “The goal of this event is to educate the CDRI community on the evolution and current state of women’s struggle,” she added.

