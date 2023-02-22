Int’l students at Lucknow University discuss importance of mother tongue

Youngsters from abroad pursuing education at the University of Lucknow convened to discuss the importance of mother tongue during a meeting organised on the occasion of International Mother Language Day by the varsity on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 30 participants shared their ideas of humanitarian values enshrined in their mother tongue and recited statements of global importance in their own languages.

Selma Mulunga from Namibia, Mattalanka Justina from Lesotho, Alhagie Ousman Jallow from Gambia, Levison Nyasula from Mlawai , Khodzhev Iskandar from Tajikistan, Ahmad Gul, M Mullah Salangi, Mohammad Zabi Saqib, Ali Raza Rhmani from Afghanistan, Nandini Joomuck from Muaritius Mohammad Ohidur Zaman from Bangladesh and others participated in the event.

V-C Prof Alok Kumar Rai observed that mother tongue connected one from the self. “It becomes the mode of communication with the self on different seminal occasions. Our mother tongue, which associates us with the self, persuades us to perform our national duties, and keeps us motivated towards becoming a global citizen,” Prof Rai said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Mother language is sacred and valuable. We must preserve languages, especially our mother language. My native language is the Tajik-Persian language, but I respect all languages, because they are the only means of communication for humanity,” said Khodzhaev Iskandar, an MA (Political Science) student who hails from Tajikistan.

“Language is a big part of one’s cultural identity. It can influence health and wealth,“ said Ahmad Gul (from Afghanistan), a PhD student at the University of Lucknow.

Students from like Afghanistan, Namibia, Mauritius, Tajikistan, Bangladesh, Gambia, Lesotho, Malawi and Sri Lanka were present in the meeting.