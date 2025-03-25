Invest UP row: ED begins probe into bribery allegations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday launched a probe into allegations of bribery in project approvals at Invest UP. The agency has sought relevant documents from Invest UP and the state government. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had suspended Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash on May 20 over bribery allegations linked to the approval of a solar power plant project. (Sourced)

A senior ED official, requesting anonymity, stated, “We have initiated a probe into allegations of demanding a commission for approving a project in Invest UP.”

Sources indicate that ED is gathering details about large land parcels reportedly owned by former official of Invest UP in multiple districts. A key focus is his residence in Lucknow’s renowned society, which was built by merging two adjoining plots.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had suspended Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash on May 20 over bribery allegations linked to the approval of a solar power plant project. The same day, Lucknow Police arrested one Nikant Jain, accused of demanding a five percent commission for project approval on behalf of Prakash.

An FIR against Nikant Jain was registered at the Gomti Nagar police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Jain, a resident of Viram Khand, Gomti Nagar, originally hails from Meerut.

The state government acted based on a complaint by SAEL Solar P6 private limited, which alleged that despite securing approval for its project, Prakash ordered a re-evaluation without justification.

“This decision appears to have been driven by malicious intent, vested interests, and financial motives,” the state government stated.

SAEL Solar had submitted both online and offline applications for approval at the Invest UP office in Picup Bhawan, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. Following a meeting chaired by Prakash on March 12, 2025, the project was approved and recommended for further evaluation by a high-level expert committee.

However, despite the committee’s approval, Prakash allegedly pushed for re-evaluation without valid grounds, which was flagged in the government’s internal investigation.

The government’s report held Prakash “prima facie responsible,” citing violations under the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968. “He is suspended with immediate effect, and further disciplinary action will follow under IAS (RR-2006),” the state government stated.

The FIR

An FIR was registered at the Gomti Nagar police station against Nikant Jain, who allegedly acted as a facilitator in securing project approvals in exchange for a kickback.

The complaint, filed by Biswajit Datt, an employee of SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited, stated that the company had applied to set up a manufacturing plant for solar equipment in the state. The application was submitted both online and offline at the Invest UP office in Picup Bhawan, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

According to the FIR, a senior Invest UP official directed Datt to contact Nikant Jain and provided his phone number. When Datt reached out, Jain allegedly demanded a five percent commission on the total project cost. After Datt refused, the Invest UP CEO sent the project for re-evaluation. Jain later warned Datt that without his approval, the project would not move forward.