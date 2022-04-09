Investment, export promotion top priority of UP government: Nandi

Industrial development, export and investment promotion minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi on Friday said investment in the industrial sector and promotion of export will be top priority of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh.

Nandi said the main carriageway of the Bundelkhand Expressway will be opened for traffic within 100 days and construction work on the Ballia Link Expressway will commence soon.

He said the investors park will start soon and facilitate investments in various sectors in the state.

Nandi further said the state government had prepared a blueprint to make the expressways a medium for development of the state. Industrial galleries will be developed along the expressways, he added.

Briefing media persons about his priorities, Nandi said the industrial development department had started preparation to organise a grand ground-breaking ceremony in Lucknow to garner investment of ₹10 lakh crore in UP. “Officers have been directed to draft a new industrial policy to promote industrial investment as the period of concession given in the current industrial policy is to end in July,” he said.

After becoming chief minister for the first time in 2017, Yogi Adityanath had organised an investors’ summit in Lucknow in February 2018. The state government also formulated a new industrial policy to attract investment in various sectors. In that summit, top industrialists of the country participated and 1,065 MoUs worth ₹4.65 lakh crore were signed. Later, another investment summit was organised in July 2019. MoUs worth ₹60,000 crore were signed during that summit.

Nandi said UP stood at second position in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and to attract investment, the state government will work to achieve the first position.

The Prime Minister Gati Shakti National Master Plan’s Uttar Pradesh portal will be launched soon, he said and added that the industrial development department was also working to start the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission. “We will give preference to new technology, research and employment generation projects to set UP on the path of development,” he said.

To promote exports, the department is preparing to launch an export app and export of products of each district will be facilitated with the appointment of a nodal officer. The aim is to promote exports from 1.25 lakh crore to 3 lakh crore in next three years, he said.

Nandi said Noida will be developed as a ‘model’ of UP’s development to give thrust to investment in various sectors and for planned development. “The government has decided to set up 10 charging stations for the e-vehicles in Greater Noida. It will also give momentum to the development of plastic park in Gorakhpur,” he said.

