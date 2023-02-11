Investors’ summit a sham: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the ongoing Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) was nothing but an eyewash aimed largely to deflect attention from the BJP government’s failures.

“They had similarly created a hype around the previous investment summit. Yet, on ground little changed. The BJP government must tell how many people got employment and how much investment actually flowed in,” he asked.

He also accused the Centre of not giving no objection certificate (NOC) sought by his government (2012-2017) for construction of Jewar airport at Noida. It was given only when the BJP formed its own government, he said in a statement.

“The BJP always meted out stepmotherly treatment to U.P. Today, it is marketing Jewar airport among its achievements but the fact is that the BJP government at the Centre had not given NOC for Jewar airport sought by the then Samajwadi Party government,” he alleged.

The SP chief said his government had built the Lucknow-Agra expressway entirely from the state budget. “The BJP government must tell the status of universities that have been announced in the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Major Dhyanchand and Raja Mahendra Pratap. They declared a university in Vajpayeeji’s memory but are currently running it from the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences campus that was built by the Samajwadi Party government.”