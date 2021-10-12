Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Investors' summits: 'Units set up under 221 MoUs start production'
lucknow news

Investors’ summits: ‘Units set up under 221 MoUs start production’

Work on another 141 MoUs that propose an investment of ₹37,272.57 crore is in full swing, say industry department officials
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 11:16 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

The industrial units set up under the 221 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed for an investment of 52,859.586 crore during the investors’ summits held here two-three years ago have started production in the state, according to an information shared in project monitoring group’s meeting chaired by chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari here on Tuesday.

“The work on another 141 MoUs that propose an investment of 37,272.57 crore is in full swing and work on other 441 MoUs worth 75,134.17 crore is also in an advanced stage,” the industry department officials said in the meeting. They told the chief secretary that month-wise targets had been fixed for the execution of MoUs.

During the review of the Amritsar-Kolkata industrial Corridor, it was found that 1,139 acres of land had been identified in Prayagraj district and 1,050 acres in Agra for acquisition for the project. It was found that the land acquisition for the proposed Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor was in an advanced stage.

The chief secretary also reviewed the progress of the under-construction Sainik School, Gorakhpur, and the Atal residential colleges and directed officials to expedite the work.

