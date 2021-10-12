Investors’ summits: ‘Units set up under 221 MoUs start production’

The industrial units set up under the 221 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed for an investment of ₹52,859.586 crore during the investors’ summits held here two-three years ago have started production in the state, according to an information shared in project monitoring group’s meeting chaired by chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari here on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The work on another 141 MoUs that propose an investment of ₹37,272.57 crore is in full swing and work on other 441 MoUs worth ₹75,134.17 crore is also in an advanced stage,” the industry department officials said in the meeting. They told the chief secretary that month-wise targets had been fixed for the execution of MoUs.

During the review of the Amritsar-Kolkata industrial Corridor, it was found that 1,139 acres of land had been identified in Prayagraj district and 1,050 acres in Agra for acquisition for the project. It was found that the land acquisition for the proposed Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor was in an advanced stage.

The chief secretary also reviewed the progress of the under-construction Sainik School, Gorakhpur, and the Atal residential colleges and directed officials to expedite the work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}