Heritage properties in UP to become iconic luxury destinations; Kothi Roshan-ud-Daula on list

Lucknow In a significant move aimed at boosting tourism in Uttar Pradesh, the historic Kothi Roshan-ud-Daula in Lucknow will soon be managed by the MRS Group, which is renowned for its portfolio of luxury heritage properties. Shukla Talab in Kanpur. (Sourced)

The state government has also approved the leasing of Barsana Jal Mahal in Mathura and Shukla Talab in Kanpur Dehat to the Redwood Group of Hotels.

The decision was confirmed by Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary, tourism, Uttar Pradesh. The MRS Group, which currently manages iconic properties such as Suryagarh in Jaisalmer (the venue of the high-profile wedding of Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra), Narendra Bhawan in Bikaner and Mary Budden Estate in Binsar, has been chosen to oversee Kothi Roshan-ud-Daula.

Kothi Roshan-ud-Daula is known for its exquisite architecture and historical significance. The property’s stunning interiors and grand halls are poised to be revitalized under the MRS Group’s management. “Each property of Uttar Pradesh showcases India’s rich, diverse and extraordinary heritage. Kothi Roshan-ud-Daula, with its beautiful interiors and magnificently designed halls, will now be managed by the MRS Group. The partnership allows the group to leverage its marketing capabilities to attract both national and international audiences,” Meshram stated.

This move is part of a broader initiative by the Uttar Pradesh government to enhance tourism by converting heritage properties into luxury hotels, following the success of a similar model in Rajasthan. Rajasthan has successfully transformed over 200 heritage buildings into hotels, generating revenue while preserving their architectural and cultural legacy. Uttar Pradesh aims to emulate this success, with Kothi Roshan-ud-Daula being one of the first properties under this new initiative.

Expansion of heritage tourism

Besides Kothi Roshan-ud-Daula, the state government has approved the leasing of Barsana Jal Mahal in Mathura and Shukla Talab in Kanpur Dehat to the Redwood Group of Hotels. These properties, like others across the state, are part of a concerted effort to promote heritage tourism by partnering with private entities. This initiative is intended not only to draw in tourists but also to ensure better preservation and management of these historical sites.

The tourism department has highlighted that the leased properties will feature facilities such as wellness centres, heritage restaurants, banquet halls, wedding venues, adventure tourism offerings and theme parks, all designed to offer a comprehensive tourism experience.

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh government announced plans to convert several heritage properties into hotels by leasing them out to private firms. Each of these properties holds significant historical and cultural value and the government hopes that private investment will lead to improved infrastructure, amenities and global exposure.

Heritage hotels and global appeal

The government’s vision extends beyond individual properties, with plans to expand heritage tourism to other regions of Uttar Pradesh. Properties like Chhattar Manzil in Lucknow, Chunar Fort in Mirzapur and Barua Sagar Fort in Jhansi are next in line for leasing, with negotiations already underway. These developments are part of the government’s long-term strategy to put Uttar Pradesh on the world tourism map.

Focus on Bundelkhand: The next big tourism destination

One of the most ambitious plans in the pipeline is the development of Bundelkhand as a major tourist hub. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his desire to bring the Bundelkhand region to global prominence, so a major programme has been organised in Jhansi to mark celebrations of World Tourism Day on Friday. Despite its rich cultural heritage and historical significance, the region falling in Uttar Pradesh side has remained largely unexplored and under-promoted. Known for its imperial chronicles, unique arts, crafts and breathtaking landscapes, Bundelkhand holds immense potential for tourism.

Cities like Orchha, Chitrakoot, Mahoba and Jhansi are being targeted for tourism development. These areas, rich in history and folklore, will receive the attention they deserve, with plans to promote local cultural practices and heritage sites. Folk dances such as Badhai and Rai, integral to the cultural fabric of Bundelkhand, will also be conserved and showcased as part of the tourism drive.

Looking forward: A new era for Uttar Pradesh tourism

Mukesh Meshram said, “ With the leasing of heritage sites, the state government is ensuring that these historical treasures are not only preserved but also made accessible to a global audience. The transformation of these sites into luxury heritage hotels represents a new era for Uttar Pradesh tourism, one that blends the past with the present to create a unique and enriching experience for travellers.”

