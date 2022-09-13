Iodine in salt: Fears rise of thyroid disorders as samples show poor iodine level
The iodine level in salt has been found less than the prescribed standard in several districts of the state by the State Health Institute (SHI)
Samples came from different districts. Since April this year 1,111 salt samples were collected for testing from six districts and among them 110 samples had the level of iodine less than the required 15 parts per million (ppm). Alarmed with the finding, samples from more districts have now been sought.
“According to the standard, salt at home must be iodized over 15 ppm. The iodine level at the factory is at over 30 ppm,” said Dr Sushma Singh, additional director SHI.
Iodine tends to evaporate from salt at high temperature and high relative humidity conditions.
In Saharanpur, 15 out of 70 samples had less than 15 ppm iodine, while in Agra, six out of 30 samples had less iodine. In Bareilly, out of 578 samples collected and tested by the SHI lab, 24 samples had less iodine against the standard requirement.
Dr Singh said that the focus has been increased to collect samples from more districts and also get samples from the districts that were not sending samples for iodine testing.
“The body needs iodine to make thyroid hormone. During foetal development and childhood, the thyroid hormone is essential for the brain and nervous system’s development. Too little iodine can hamper cognitive development, lead to dwarfism, and other problems,” said Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) working under the health department too have iodine testing kits and they also test salt in villages. For monitoring the Iodine content of salt at household level ASHAs have been given the responsibility of testing 50 samples of salt per month.
Illegal madrasa demolished in Amethi
The district administration in Amethi demolished a madrasa constructed illegally on land meant for a pasture, on Monday. The madrasa, in village Gujar Tola along the Tanda-Banda national highway, in Gauriganj area, was demolished at around 5am in the presence of a large contingent of police. No academic work was being carried out from the building for the last two years.
IIA president meets Meerut MP, seeks justice for businessman who wants to end life
A prominent city businessman has made an unusual request to the authorities. The businessman, Praveen Kumar Jain has sought permission to end his and his family member's life. Jain also met Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal, along with a delegation of Indian Industries Association on Monday in this connection. IIA's Meerut Chapter president Sumnesh Agarwal said that he along with Pankaj Gupta, former national president of IIA, and treasurer of Meerut chapter Rajeev Agarwal briefed BJP MP about Jain's case.
State govt to soon take a call on demand for meat, liquor ban near Sangam: Dy CM Maurya
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that a decision on the demand of saints and seers for imposing ban on sale, cooking and consumption of non-vegetarian items as well as liquor in and around Sangam area would soon be taken by the state government. He was in the city to chair a review meeting on preparations for the Mahakumbh-2025.
Charles loves everything about India: Ammar Rizvi
The newly crowned King Charles III (the erstwhile Prince of Wales) is a wonderful and dynamic person. He likes to meet common people and is very sympathetic towards Indians. He has a great love and aspirations not only for India but for its people and everything that is there in India, said veteran politician and two-time former acting chief minister of UP, Syed Mohammad Ammar Rizvi.
BCom student attempts suicide after tiff with her hostel roommate
The Lucknow police have started probe into the case of an alleged suicide bid by a BCom girl student of a university in Lucknow here, on Monday. The girl had allegedly consumed poison after a tiff with her hostel roommate on Friday. The matter came to light after a video of the victim girl was shared by her friend on his Twitter handle on Sunday.
