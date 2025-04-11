IPL fever takes over Lucknow: Cricket themed menu, big screens and big discounts on offer!

Cricket lovers in the country are revelling in the excitement of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). And Lucknow, which has already been host to two major matches, with five more coming up, has a lot to offer as far as offers at restaurants and bars are concerned. Cricket lovers can look forward to big screen live viewings, prefect cricketing atmosphere, discounts, buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deals, and much more. Lucknowites are in for watch the IPL matches on big screen with interesting discounts(Photo: HT)

Freebies galore

Sky Glass Brewing Co is offering an unlimited beer deal with complimentary starters for T20 fans. “The offer is valid for 90 minutes (one inning) on match days at an attractive price. Customers can enjoy unlimited fresh beer and starters while watching the live match. We’ve also carefully selected dishes that pair perfectly with our beverages,” explains a sales representative.

Jugal Sachdeva of Club Momentz talks about the “madness offer”, designed for group viewing. “Our buy-four-get-two-free offer on beer and buy-two-get-one-free offer on liquor is a major attraction. Additionally, we have discounts on snacks. We offer giant screen viewing in our open-air area, and our indoor Neoo Nightclub features live matches on our LED screen,” he adds.

Stadium ambiance

Pendulum Terrace at The Centrum has been redesigned to match the IPL theme. “We’ve curated a special menu and transformed our terrace restaurant into a cricket field. A pitch and fencing have been set up to create a stadium-like feel for live viewing. We’ve even designed a stadium-shaped menu card with dishes named after cricketing terms,” says General Manager Bhagwati Pant.

The Regnant boasts of having installed the city’s largest all-weather LED display screen (12x8ft), coupled with attractive offers for cricket enthusiasts. “Lucknow Golf Club has set up a big screen for its members to enjoy the matches. We also regularly host food festivals, such as our upcoming Punjabi festival on April 13,” mentions club secretary Rajniesh Sethi.

Cricket-inspired culinary delights

Chef Chandra Gopal has crafted a menu inspired by cricketing jargon.

“Our dishes are named IPL Kick Off, Superover, Bouncer, Free-Hit, Extra Innings, Power Play, and Yorker, to name a few. These are all snack and beverage combo offers or liquor packages. Cricket lovers are thoroughly enjoying our menu,” he shares.

“Pairing dishes with beverages during live screenings is a significant draw for cricket buffs, encouraging them to watch matches at food joints and pubs. Our terrace setting is particularly popular for watching and dining,” says Sanjay Pathak of FTv Diners, Hazratganj.

Hotels such as Novotel Lucknow and Renaissance Lucknow are also offering live match viewings and special deals at their rooftop venues and restaurants.