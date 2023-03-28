IPL matches in Lucknow: Traffic to be diverted near Ekana stadium, security beefed up

The Lucknow Police issued guidelines relating to traffic diversions and several other arrangements in the city due to the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches to be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, on Tuesday. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

These guidelines have been issued for matches between Lucknow Supergiants and Delhi Capitals from April 1 and 6, and other matches to be played in the city.

Vehicles coming from Kamta, Shaheed Path Crossing, Cantt will have to take Ahimamau Shaheed Path Ramp and underpass to Sultanpur Road and will have to drive approximately 1.5 km and park vehicles at the designated parking space.

“Viewers entering the East stand will enter from gate no 5 of the stadium. West stand viewers will enter from gate no 2 while north stand viewers through gate no 1 and South stand viewers will have to enter from gate no 4,” a release from the UP Police Traffic control department read.

“The provision of separate parking space has been made. North south viewers will be able to park their vehicles in parking no 5, 6, and 9. East, West stand viewers to park their vehicles in parking no 7, 8, 10, and 11. People with vehicle passes will be allowed to park in P0, P1, P2, P3, P3A and two-wheelers can park their vehicles in parking no P4,” said the press note.

Security personnel coming with special VIPs will not be allowed inside the stadium premises and will remain on standby in the parking. There will be no provision of sale of counter tickets on the stadium premises. Six places have been designated to get these tickets. People buying online tickets will have to get a hard copy of the tickets from the six designated counters.

Around 32,000 police personnel to be deployed

“There will be around 32,000 police personnel will be deployed in which there will be 22 civil police including 260 female police officials, 370 sub inspectors, six SP rank officers, 11 ASPs, and 32 circle officers along with 1,000 PAC cops,” said Upendra Kumar Agarwal, joint CP in a video statement.

“This time we have for the first time made provisions to give different colours job cards to the cops for better management. The police officers deployed inside the stadium will have white cards whereas the one deployed outside the stadium will have yellow cards for differentiation. Similarly, those on the roads will have green cards and so on. Generally, in previous matches, it was seen that police officers deployed outside entered the stadium. This will help us to manage them,” said Agarwal.

“The maps shared will be given with tickets or links will be shared with public for their convenience,” added joint CP.