IPL2025︱Lucknow Super Giants' fans rejoice season’s first win on home turf, beating Mumbai Indians

ByS Farah Rizvi
Apr 05, 2025 05:40 PM IST

LSG, captained by Rishabh Pant, defeated Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians by 12 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday

It was a most awaited moment for the Lucknow Super Giants to resume their winning streak on their home turf. Friday was the day when LSG, captained by Rishabh Pant, defeated Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians by 12 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Fans at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow(DeepakGupta/HT)
Fans at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow(DeepakGupta/HT)

Dipti Anand from the LSG Brigade, the official fans' group, along with other members, is super excited to finally see their side playing their best cricket. "We always knew our side was strong and that it would bounce back with all its might," she says.

A cricket fan and IPL follower, Mohd Husain, who considers himself lucky to have witnessed one of the biggest contests of the season, tells us, "It was the best of cricket to watch right in front of your eyes. LSG has made us all proud."

Earlier, Hardik won the toss on a black-soil wicket and put Lucknow into bat, who posted 203/8.

With this result, LSG has moved to sixth position with 2 wins from four games, and MI has dropped down to seventh position with one win in three games.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya during the match(DeepakGupta/HT)
MI skipper Hardik Pandya during the match(DeepakGupta/HT)
