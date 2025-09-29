Irony strikes: Elderly Barabanki man bitten by stray dogs on World Rabies Day

Jairam, 76, a resident of Barabanki, was brutally attacked by more than six stray dogs on Sunday morning while walking to his field. For nearly half an hour, he screamed in agony as the animals tore at his legs and thigh, leaving him bleeding heavily. Villagers from nearby fields rushed toward the cries, pelting stones and swinging sticks to drive the dogs away before pulling him to safety. The horrifying attack occurred on World Rabies Day, a cruel irony that underscored the deadly risks of aggressive stray dogs despite the state’s recent policy measures. 76-year-old attacked by six stray dogs in Barabanki on World Rabies Day; rescued by locals, treated at Barabanki hospital, referred to RMLIMS, and now at KGMU Trauma Centre. (Sourced)

Jairam’s family first took him to a nearby hospital in Barabanki, then to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), Lucknow. Due to the critical nature of his injuries, he was later referred to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre. Chief medical superintendent Dr Hemraj Singh said Jairam is currently stable and being treated by the plastic surgery team.

Barely a month ago, the Uttar Pradesh government unveiled its Stray Dog Management Policy, a comprehensive plan aimed at preventing such attacks through sterilisation, vaccination, designated feeding zones, restricted feeding hours, and committees to resolve conflicts between Resident Welfare Associations and animal caregivers. The policy also encourages adoption, shelters aggressive or rabies-infected dogs, and provides legal protection to compliant feeders.

Yet, Sunday’s attack laid bare the gap between policy and reality. Aggressive dogs still roam freely, leaving citizens vulnerable. Notably, in response to biting incidents, the state has made microchipping mandatory for aggressive stray dogs. Municipal bodies must ensure each biting dog is tagged at Animal Birth Control (ABC) and dog care centres, and its history and health details are recorded. Officials said this measure will help identify repeat offenders and prevent future attacks. The incident exposes the limits of government promises and raises questions about the urgency and enforcement of these measures.

Municipal officials insist the guidelines are clear. Speaking to HT, additional municipal commissioner Dr Arvind Rao said, “The guidelines are based on the Animal Welfare Board of India’s rules. Municipal corporations will implement them with help from RWAs and animal rights groups, but this incident is unfortunate. Dogs in the area will be sterilised, and it is also the responsibility of activists to take care of humans as they take care of animals.”

Residents, however, remain sceptical. A Gomti Nagar resident said, “In theory, the policy is a step toward balancing public safety with animal welfare. In practice, the dogs still rule the streets.”

The attack occurred on World Rabies Day, observed to raise awareness about rabies, a disease transmitted through dog and animal bites. Globally, rabies claims nearly 59,000 lives annually. According to a 2025 Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study published in The Lancet, India records 18,000–20,000 deaths each year, accounting for over 36% of global fatalities, according to the WHO.