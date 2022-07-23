Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Irregularities in PWD transfer: UP engineers association to launch agitation
Irregularities in PWD transfer: UP engineers association to launch agitation

UPEA office bearers have also noticed that the transfer list sent by the concerned department to the state government has not been published.
An emergency meeting of the UPEA was held on Friday, and the members of all the engineering departments participated in the meeting. (SOURCED)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Engineers Association (UPEA) has decided to launch an agitation over the irregularities in the transfer of the Public Works Department (PWD) officers and the suspension of the senior PWD officers by the state government.

An emergency meeting of the UPEA was held on Friday, and the members of all the engineering departments participated in the meeting.

UPEA president Surjeet Singh Niranjan and general secretary Ashish Yadav said the head of the PWD Manoj Kumar Gupta, engineer-in-chief along with Rakesh Kumar Saxena, engineer-in-chief (project) and the senior staff officer Shailendra Kumar Yadav have been suspended against the rules set by the state government.

The office bearers of UPEA said that it has also come to notice of the UPEA that the transfer list sent by the concerned department to the state government was not issued. The transfer list was modified at the higher level before being issued by the state government. The head of the PWD and other senior officers have been made a scapegoat for the irregularities committed at the higher level.

There was huge outrage among the officers and engineers. The UPEA has sent a letter to the chief minister demanding that the suspension order of the PWD officers should be revoked, to acquit them of the charges and to conduct a fair investigation of the irregularities in the transfer of the engineers. The association also urged the CM to give time for the meeting with a delegation of the UPEA, Niranjan and Yadav said.

On July 26, the engineers in the state government departments, corporations, authorities, and public undertakings will oppose the suspension of the engineers with tying black tape. On August 2, the engineers will organise demonstrations at the district headquarters across the state, the officers of UPEA said.

