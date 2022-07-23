Irregularities in PWD transfer: UP engineers association to launch agitation
The Uttar Pradesh Engineers Association (UPEA) has decided to launch an agitation over the irregularities in the transfer of the Public Works Department (PWD) officers and the suspension of the senior PWD officers by the state government.
An emergency meeting of the UPEA was held on Friday, and the members of all the engineering departments participated in the meeting.
UPEA president Surjeet Singh Niranjan and general secretary Ashish Yadav said the head of the PWD Manoj Kumar Gupta, engineer-in-chief along with Rakesh Kumar Saxena, engineer-in-chief (project) and the senior staff officer Shailendra Kumar Yadav have been suspended against the rules set by the state government.
The office bearers of UPEA said that it has also come to notice of the UPEA that the transfer list sent by the concerned department to the state government was not issued. The transfer list was modified at the higher level before being issued by the state government. The head of the PWD and other senior officers have been made a scapegoat for the irregularities committed at the higher level.
There was huge outrage among the officers and engineers. The UPEA has sent a letter to the chief minister demanding that the suspension order of the PWD officers should be revoked, to acquit them of the charges and to conduct a fair investigation of the irregularities in the transfer of the engineers. The association also urged the CM to give time for the meeting with a delegation of the UPEA, Niranjan and Yadav said.
On July 26, the engineers in the state government departments, corporations, authorities, and public undertakings will oppose the suspension of the engineers with tying black tape. On August 2, the engineers will organise demonstrations at the district headquarters across the state, the officers of UPEA said.
Amrit Mahotsav campaign: Over 46 lakh people now armed with booster shots in U.P.
With the ongoing special 75-day Amrit Mahotsav campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the state crossed the 46-lakh mark for total precautionary doses administered till now. The state started the free precautionary dose campaign on July 15 to give a push to the number of vaccinations, and till 5 pm on Friday, 46,38,170 precautionary doses had been administered in the state, according to data from the Cowin portal.
State mandates installing fire evacuation lifts in all high-rises
Mumbai: In order to speed up the evacuation process during fire incidents and emergencies in high-rise buildings, the energy department of the state government has issued an advisory that all high-rises in the state that are equal to or taller than 70 metres need to have a Fire Evacuation Lift installed in the building for safety purposes. If we look at Mumbai and Thane together, 21 buildings have FELs in 2022.
Prayagraj: Crude bomb explosion near school causes panic
Sensation prevailed outside Boys High School near Dhobighat crossing after some miscreants hurled a crude bomb near the main gate of the school on Friday, police said. The available CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the culprits, police added. The footage revealed that two youths on a bike hurled a crude bomb near the main gate of the school at around 12.10pm when the classes were going on at the school.
Shinde-Fadnavis coalition’s claim for 200 votes in the prez poll falls flat
The claim made by the ruling Shinde-Fadnavis coalition to get 200 votes for Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election fell flat as they could gather 181 votes, according to the figures declared by the Election Commission of India on Thursday. The 181 votes also include 15 votes that Murmu secured from Shiv Sena, as declared by Uddhav Thackeray. Chief minister Eknath Shinde said if mission 200 is not completed, Murmu bagged more votes from Maharashtra.
Alternate day water supply plan scrapped in Pune
As the catchment areas witnessed good rains during the last few weeks the dam water storage has increased and so Pune Municipal Corporation has scrapped its plan to provide alternate day water supply. As of July 22, the dam water storage is 68 per cent. Pune city has been getting water from Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams. Ahmednagar Road gets water supply from Bhama Askhed dam.
