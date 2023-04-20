Home / Cities / Lucknow News / IRRI, India sign 5-year plan to develop better rice

IRRI, India sign 5-year plan to develop better rice

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 20, 2023 12:35 AM IST

Between 2023 and 2028, the Philippines-headquartered IRRI and ICAR will work to establish a framework to develop market-oriented rice varieties with higher genetic gains, develop climate-resilient rice systems, and towards bettering rice health and nutrition.

Renewing its ties with India, the popular International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) signed a five-year plan in Varanasi on Wednesday.

Delegates attend a session on the final day of G20 MACS meet in Varanasi on Wednesday (Sourced)

The work plan was signed between Dr. Jean Balié, (IRRI director general) and Dr. Himanshu Pathak (ICAR chief) revitalising the non-profit’s 60-year-old collaboration with India. The signing event was held in the backdrop of the G20 MACS conference that concluded in the city on Wednesday.

“While IRRI and India’s collaboration has evolved over the years, so have the needs, expectations, and the environment of doing business in relation to what is happening in India and globally. IRRI...has been a staunch supporter of research and development to address the continuously changing challenges of the agri-food system,” said Dr Balié said on the occasion.

Most delegates condemn war in Ukraine

Most representatives from G20 member states who attended the G20 MACS in Varanasi on Wednesday, opposed and condemned the Russian aggression on Ukraine since February last year, a senior official said.

The chair’s summary and outcome document released on the occasion read: “...Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks. There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions.”

“Paragraphs 3 and 4 of this document, as taken from the G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration (15-16 November 2022), were agreed to by all member countries except Russia and China,” it added.

varanasi ukraine growth inflation food insecurity icar
